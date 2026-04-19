Aston Villa Edge Sunderland 4-3 in Seven-Goal Thriller at Villa Park

An exciting match consolidating itself as the best of matchday 33 in the Premier League gave us a 4-3 result where Aston Villa would manage to take the victory against a Sunderland that put up an exciting match at Villa Park, but it would not be enough to surpass Unai Emery's side.

Regis Le Bris planned a match where he did not hide against Aston Villa, demonstrating the great quality his players have to face great matches against a great rival that competes at the highest rhythm in Europe.

But with a stroke of luck near the end of the match, Unai Emery's side would snatch the victory from Sunderland in a match where Black Cats expected to take 1 point as visitors.

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A High-Scoring Match with 7 Goals Would Be Seen as the Best Match of the Premier League

Sunderland arrived eager for this match, and with the illusion of snatching 3 points from Aston Villa, and in an exciting match that would end 4-3 for Unai Emery's victory, Black Cats leave with their heads held high for the approach and the great match shown.

The match would start quickly with the advantage for Aston Villa with a goal from Ollie Watkins, but Chris Rigg would not stay behind and would equalize for Sunderland with a great goal against Dibu Martinez. However, it was Ollie Watkins' night, who would put the partial 2-1 in the 36th minute to go into the break.

In the second half with greater energy Aston Villa arrived looking to close the match, and Morgan Rogers would put the 3-1 in the 46th minute, but towards the end of the match Sunderland sought their best moment and equalized with goals in the 86th and 87th minutes, being a fascinating comeback with the goalscorers Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor.

But when it was thought it would end in a 3-3 draw, misfortune would arrive in the 90+3 minute, where Tammy Abraham put the final 4-3 and ended in defeat for Sunderland in this exciting match.

With this defeat, Sunderland end the matchday in 11th place with 46 points, while Aston Villa end 4th place with 58 points. It leaves a bitter taste for Regis Le Bris's side, but they demonstrated a great match against one of the best teams in the Premier League. Black Cats will not stay there, but rather lift their heads and think about the upcoming matches where they will seek victory to climb positions in this exciting Premier League.

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