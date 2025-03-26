Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool Among Premier League Clubs Fighting For Sunderland Star Transfer
At just 17 years of age, Chris Rigg has already made 61 senior appearances, and impressive number to consider at such a young age. Rigg is also the youngest scorer in Carabao Cup history and an England u19 international.
His performances in an exciting Sunderland side this season has attracted intertest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.
And now, according to online portal CaughtOffside, Manchester United have labelled promising youngster as a "Must-Have" for the upcoming transfer window. It is believed that the Red Devils will have to battle it out with clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton in order to secure the star this summer.
Reports also suggest Tottenham have already made a huge £38 Million pound bid for the Black Cats' midfielder. Sunderland's prospect has a market value of £10 Million according to Transfermarkt, but the massive reported bid from Spurs shows the asking price is going to be very high for the player.
Rigg scored for the England u19's last night in a huge game against Portugal and has four goals in the Championship this season. It is highly likely he will be playing Premier League football one way or another next season. Either with Sunderland if they're to be promoted, or with a current Premier League club who manages to sign the star.
It appears out of the currently reported interested clubs Manchester United are the side with the strongest interest, labelling the talent as a priority for this upcoming window. Whoever manages to get their hands on this player will be receiving a huge talent is destined for the very top of the game.