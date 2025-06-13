Player Who Almost Joined Liverpool Now Set for Sunderland Switch from Lyon

There is no doubt that one of the areas Sunderland will reinforce for the next season is defense, considering the quality of forwards they could face in the Premier League.

Moreover, multiple reports have linked the Black Cats with defenders. Recently, one name mentioned by the press was Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga (26).

The former Tottenham player would have a very affordable release clause for any Premier League club, although Sunderland would face competition from Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Burnley.

Now, the Lads have been linked with a center-back playing in Ligue 1, specifically at Olympique Lyonnais.

Sunderland linked to Lyon defender Duje Caleta-Car

According to information from Foot Mercato, Duje Caleta-Car (28) has been placed on the transfer list by Lyon, and Sunderland has emerged as a possible destination.

English sources indicate that Sunderland, newly promoted to the Premier League, are keeping an eye on him. Dahbia Hattabi, Foot Mercato

The same outlet points out that, in any case, the Black Cats would face competition from Turkish clubs, but explain they don't have information about which specific teams are interested.

Some media outlets have mentioned Besiktas and Trabzonspor as options, though we haven't had confirmation. Dahbia Hattabi, Foot Mercato

Caleta-Car revealed some years ago that he was very close to signing for Liverpool when he played for Olympique de Marseille.

The player explained that he and the French club received an offer from the Anfield-based team, and although the transfer was close to materializing, together with Marseille, he decided he would stay in Ligue 1.

Joining Liverpool and playing in one of the best leagues could've been a big step forward in my career. Duje Caleta-Car, Sky Sports

The former Southampton player played 19 matches during the 2024-25 season in the French championship, starting in 17 of them.

Additionally, Caleta-Car registered one goal in those games and appeared twice in SofaScore's Team of the Week.

