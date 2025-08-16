Sunderland have had a sensational transfer window, having so far completed 11 signings, which could become 12 in a matter of hours.

Indeed, according to information from Fabrice Hawkins, the Black Cats are about to complete the signing of PSG defender Nordi Mukiele (27), who was on loan at Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Therefore, Regis Le Bris will have quite an interesting squad for their return to the Premier League, though not all signings have been straightforward.

Some have even been controversial, such as the arrival of Omar Alderete (28) from Getafe. The president of said club lashed out at their league over this Sunderland deal.

President slams Real Madrid, Barcelona and other clubs after cut-price Sunderland deal

Getafe president Angel Torres was very upset after having to sell Omar Alderete for what he considers a very low price, due to requirements to comply with financial rules in Spain.

In an interview with Marca, the director referred not only to Real Madrid and Barcelona but to the entire "top five" teams in LaLiga, stating that for them the rules don't exist.

I sold one of the best centre-backs in the league for peanuts so I could have 16 or 17 players registered. There are two leagues here: one for the top five and another for the rest of us, where we just rely on our youth academy. Angel Torres

We say we're the best league in the world, and then we can't register our players; we're the laughing stock of Europe. We should be more discreet. La Liga, the press, and everyone else don't have any say; we're just here to provide money when it's needed. Angel Torres

In Spain, clubs are allowed to spend 70% of their previous season's income on salaries and transfers, as explained in the Sunderland Echo.

Clearly, this can be perceived as "easy" for giant clubs whose brand allows them almost unique financial health, like Real Madrid. But for more modest teams, it's a colossal task to manage these matters.

