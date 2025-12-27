Barcelona Handed Major Blow in Pursuit of January Center Back Target—Report
Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on acquiring Manchester City center back Nathan Ake, although City’s refusal to entertain a loan exit for the Dutchman could cause a significant problem.
Initially, Barça weren’t expected to be active during the upcoming window, but Andreas Christensen’s significant injury depleted Hansi Flick’s center back depth and has forced the club back into the market.
Given Barcelona’s precarious financial situation, the club are looking to sign a center back on a short-term loan, and SPORT have confirmed reports of interest in Ake.
Ake is understood to be open to a departure from City in January, having made just one Premier League start this season, but Pep Guardiola is in no mood to sanction a temporary exit for a player seen as important squad cover—much to Barcelona’s frustration.
Barcelona could utilize Christensen’s long-term injury to unregister him and unload a large amount of his salary to acquire a reinforcement and still comply with La Liga’s financial rules. This is why a loan option is the preferred alternative.
Ake fits the center back profile Barcelona are looking for perfectly and would immediately become the favorite to partner Pau Cubarsí in the heart of defense.
If City don’t soften their stance, then it’s hard to imagine the move materializing. Still, Barcelona are waiting patiently, letting the situation develop while still exploring other alternatives.
Barcelona Offered Out Of Favor Chelsea Center Back
Earlier in the week, reports indicated that Barcelona were offered Chelsea center back Axel Disasi to help reinforce their backline. The Frenchman isn’t part of Enzo Maresca’s plans and has spent all season playing with Chelsea’s U-21 side.
The Blues are openly trying to let go of Disasi and Barcelona’s need for a center back make them the perfect suitor.
However, Disasi can only leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer given the club have already used all their designated international loan spots. Unlike with Ake, where Barcelona could potentially persuade City to let him leave on loan, it’s permanent transfer or bust when it comes to Disasi, making the latter alternative even more unrealistic.
What’s clear is Barcelona are searching for options to reinforce the heart of their defense, and the opening weeks of January, where they’ll aim to defend their Spanish Super Cup crown, could define how intense that search for center back reinforcements ends up being.