Pundit's Worrying Update on Tottenham-Linked Player is Bad News for Sunderland

Sunderland was one of the protagonists of this summer's transfer window, closing more than a dozen signings.

However, the Black Cats also generated a lot of attention around some of their players who were linked to other big teams in Europe.

Players like Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, or Dennis Cirkin were constantly placed on the shopping list of big Premier League teams like Manchester United, Everton, or Tottenham.

In recent hours, an update has emerged regarding the last of the three previously mentioned players, and this could be bad news for Sunderland fans.

Dennis Cirkin's contract situation puts Sunderland at risk of losing him

Recently, Dennis Cirkin was linked again to Tottenham, who could try to sign him during the transfer window next January.

Cirkin, 23, has a contract with Sunderland that expires next summer of 2026, so the natural thing, in case the player wants to leave, would be for the Cats to sell him in winter.

Around this, journalist Pete O'Rourke suggested that the defender could consider a team change.

He’s in the final year of his contract at Sunderland and it remains to be seen if he will sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light. Pete O'Rourke

O'Rourke explained to Football Insider that it is still not clear if the defender will sign a new contract with the Wearside club or not.

He highlighted that the uncertainty also revolves around the fact that Cirkin has been injured since the start of the season and has not yet been able to demonstrate his abilities.

Furthermore, the cited journalist recalled that Sunderland signed Reinildo from Atlético Madrid and Arthur Masuaku, who previously played at West Ham, and both players can operate in Cirkin's preferred position.

Therefore, it would not be any surprise if Tottenham get to work to try to sign the left-back from the Cats for a low fee, and if the Stadium of Light club puts up difficulties, they could simply wait until the summer of 2026 to sign him as a free agent.

