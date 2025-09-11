Tottenham Want to Sign Sunderland Gem in January, But There's a Problem

Tottenham were interested in signing Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin during the past summer transfer window, but the left-back stayed with the Black Cats.

Cirkin, 23, has a current contract with the Stadium of Light club until the summer of 2026, following his last extension in 2023. However, the young defender could leave in the next winter transfer window.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is keeping an eye on Cirkin's situation, and they are not ruling out a move next January.

However, it would not be as straightforward an operation for Spurs as it would have been months ago.

Tottenham want to sign Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin in January, but there's a problem

Tottenham used to have a buy-back clause in Cirkin's contract with the Cats, but that clause expired on the 30th of June, 2024.

Therefore, Spurs will have to negotiate a transfer with Sunderland if they want to secure the player's signing.

The Black Cats are not obliged to sell Cirkin, but it is likely that the full-back will look for a project that guarantees him a certain level of prominence, considering that the Wearside team signed Reinildo and Arthur Masuaku this summer, both with the ability to play as left-backs.

A few days ago, Regis Le Bris commented on a possible contract extension for Cirkin, saying that he first has to recover from his injury, and then they will see.

We've stepped up as a club, and as a player, you have to do the same. Because of the injury, it wasn't possible for him to show his qualities in pre-season. We'll see later. Regis Le Bris

We will see if in the coming months Tottenham's interest in the 23-year-old full-back intensifies, or if the matter is forgotten.

