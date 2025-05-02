Real Madrid Aim to Reunite Bellingham Brothers As They Hunt Sunderland's Star Man
Reports from Marca on X.com are suggesting that Spanish giants Real Madrid are interested in signing Brother of Jude Bellingham, Jobe. Jobe is currently at Sunderland in the Championship and is one of England's top prospects.
Jobe has shone for Sunderland this season in the midfield at just 19 years of age. He has just been named as Young Player of the Season in the Championship, as well as being announced in the Team of the Season at the EFL Awards.
The young midfielder already has over 100 senior appearances despite his age, registering eleven goals in the process.
Sunderland's number seven has been linked away many times, with teams like Dortmund reportedly being interested, as people expect him to follow the footsteps of his big Brother. A move to Real Madrid would certainly boost those theories as Jobe would join up with Jude at just 19.
Jobe Bellingham is valued at 22 Million Euros according to Transfermarkt, however it would most likely require a much larger fee to take the player away from Sunderland. Sunderland are a smart club when it comes to business and would certainly raise the price for Jobe if a team like Real were to come in for him.
Jude's Brother is a fantastic talent and has been brilliant for Sunderland this season. He has been The Black Cat's most integral player, as they have not won a game in which Jobe has been absent.
It is inevitable that the player won't be in the Championship next season, whether that is off the back of a promotion with his current club or if he is to move to a club like Los Blancos.