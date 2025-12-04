Real Madrid ‘Worried’ by Yet Another Injury Setback to Key Player
Real Madrid have strong concerns about the injury suffered by right back Trent Alexander-Arnold against Athletic Club, reports state.
Having only recently returned from a hamstring problem, the former Liverpool defender was enjoying perhaps his best performance since his summer arrival and recorded his first assist of the season for Kylian Mbappé’s opening goal. But he was forced off the field early in the second half of Wednesday’s 3–0 victory.
As Alexander-Arnold sent a long pass upfield, he immediately grabbed for his leg and soon started limping, before being withdrawn and ushered straight down the tunnel for tests.
ESPN quickly reported that Madrid officials were worried the Englishman may require a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Further tests were conducted on Thursday and Madrid revealed Alexander-Arnold had been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his left quadriceps. No formal timeframe was given for his recovery but MARCA state he will miss “more than two months.”
Alexander-Arnold’s usual alternative, Dani Carvajal, is already out with a knee injury from which he is not expected to return until late January.
The versatile Federico Valverde, a midfielder by trade, filled in earlier this season when both Alexander-Arnold and Carvajal were out injured, and may be required to do so again.
Mixed Reports on Eduardo Camavinga’s Latest Setback
15 minutes after Alexander-Arnold’s injury, Real Madrid also lost midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to another physical issue.
The French international, whose regular injuries have sparked questions about his future at the Bernabéu, was forced off with what appeared to be an ankle problem, and there are mixed reports on the severity of his latest issue.
While ESPN claim Madrid are not particularly concerned by Camavinga’s injury, MARCA quote a source as saying “both cases are worrying,” in reference to Alexander-Arnold’s issue as well.
Like the defender, Camavinga will also be sent for further tests, but his involvement in Sunday’s visit from Celta Vigo would now appear to be in serious doubt.
Perhaps more concerningly, Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Bernabéu next Wednesday for an enormous Champions League league phase game. Xabi Alonso’s side sit fifth in the standings but could drop out of the automatic qualification spots with defeat against City, who sit two points behind.