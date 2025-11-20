Real Madrid Greenlights €20M Sale in Major Boost for Sunderland

Real Madrid has the attention of several Premier League clubs because of the talent that has come out of their academy. In an unexpected moment in the Club World Cup, he managed to show a large part of his potential.

This woke up the interest of well-known teams in Europe, but it has only been confirmed that a few would be willing to present an offer for the player.

Sunderland are aware that a signing of this level would be very important to keep reinforcing the project of Regis Le Bris, and they remain waiting to see how a possible negotiation for the Spanish player would advance.

Real Madrid to Listen to Offers for Gonzalo Garcia

In a positive moment for Gonzalo Garcia, the website Fichajes.net has confirmed that Real Madrid would consider a possible sale for the 21-year-old player, who has had positive growth since the minutes he obtained in the Club World Cup.

One of the three confirmed teams that are behind the Spanish player is Sunderland. The project of Regis Le Bris is very exciting after the promotion obtained with Black Cats, as they are currently fourth in the Premier League.

This strong start for Sunderland gives way to continuing with investment for the project, and it is assured that they will be close to the fee of €20M for Gonzalo Garcia, since his projection is promising as an attacker with speed and determination.

In recent statements shown in the newspaper Marca, he revealed that his dream is to compete with Real Madrid, and that there is no other option. However, his exit may happen not because of a decision by the player but by the club.

My only option has always been to stay at Real Madrid. For me, it is a dream to be part of the first team. And for now, I am very happy and satisfied with the decision I made. We are talking about the best club in the world, and the competition is going to be fierce, because the best in the world are always here. Gonzalo Garcia

Sunderland have a hopeful project looking to the future, and this season they gave a big surprise. Evaluating the option of Gonzalo Garcia as a forward would mean securing a young player with many years ahead who can wear the colors of Black Cats.

His competition revolves around the Premier League, but in the moment they are living, he knows that the team led by Regis Le Bris has the potential to generate an important investment again that would allow them to have a player from a club like Real Madrid, such as Gonzalo Garcia.

