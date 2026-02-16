Sunderland’s €25M Offer for a Real Madrid Youth Player Was Rejected

Before their match against Oxford United, Sunderland continues closely monitoring the transfer window, hoping to have on their radar players with great potential for the future of the Regis Le Bris project.

Making clear the great ambition they have, and now it has been seen in a positive manner, wanting to make interesting investments for young and talented players who compete in the great leagues of Europe.

In the search for a possible attacker, the great moment has arrived to go for a player from the Real Madrid youth academy, with a positive offensive game that has drawn interest from various teams in Europe.

Osasuna Has Rejected an Offer from Sunderland for Victor Munoz

Journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed that Sunderland made an offer of €25M to Osasuna for Victor Munoz, a former Real Madrid player, and the merengue team have 50% of his rights.

For Sunderland, the search for young players has become the great objective in the transfer window,s and now they make it clear in the ambition to obtain the best youth players from the best teams in the world.

For Real Madrid this has been a positive point the interest of various teams in the world, like in Italy AC Milan and now in the Premier League Sunderland. wanting to obtain the 22-year-old attacker.

🚨 JUST IN: Sunderland made an offer of €25M to Osasuna for Víctor Muñoz in the winter window. It wasn't agreed.



Other English & Italian clubs are also interested in the player.



He will be an interesting name in the summer window. @MatteMoretto pic.twitter.com/fZbvxLGLfL — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 13, 2026

This season for Victor Munoz has shown his great potential wearing the colors of Osasuna where he already accumulates 25 matches in the season scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists. Without a doubt, a gem.

Sunderland received a rejection towards their offer, but they know that their ambition to obtain a player of this caliber is important and they could go for another figure formed in the best teams in the world.

