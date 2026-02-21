Real Madrid Rocked by Fresh Injury Blow Before Osasuna Trip

Real Madrid will be without center back Dean Huijsen for Saturday’s trip to Osasuna, the club have confirmed.

A calf injury kept Huijsen out of training in the build-up to the game and the summer signing missed out on a spot in Madrid’s traveling squad as a result.

According to MARCA, Huijsen’s injury is a minor one and the hope is he will be back in contention for Wednesday’s Champions League playoff second leg against Benfica.

How Real Madrid Can Replace Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen missed training after the Benfica game. | Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

With Éder Militão also sidelined, Madrid’s options at the back are slim and just three central defenders have made the trip to Pamplona.

Antonio Rüdiger should retain his starting place, despite the fact he has only recently returned from injury. Arbeloa may have preferred to rest the German but finds himself struggling to do so.

Joining Rüdiger at the back is likely to be the returning Raúl Asencio, who was suspended for the first leg against Benfica in midweek and so should arrive at this one comparatively fresher.

Alternatively, David Alaba remains an option for Arbeloa but the veteran defender is seen more as a bench player, having started just twice across all competitions and racking up only 240 minutes.

The versatile Aurélien Tchouaméni could stand in if needed, while left back Álvaro Carreras has been used as an emergency center back on occasion.

Who Else Is Missing for Real Madrid?

Rodrygo is back on the sidelines. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

The Madrid squad is in a relatively strong condition, particularly compared to the injury-plagued days of recent seasons, but Arbeloa does still have a handful of absences to manage.

As mentioned, Militão and Huijsen are unavailable in defense, while futher forward, Arbeloa remains without attacking forces Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo. The Englishman could miss the next two months with a hamstring injury, while Rodrygo has recently been struck down by tendonitis.

Real Madrid Squad to Face Osasuna

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Sergio Mestre

Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Sergio Mestre Defenders: Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raúl Asencio, Álvaro Carreras, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy

Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raúl Asencio, Álvaro Carreras, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Dani Ceballos, Thiago

Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler, Dani Ceballos, Thiago Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappé, Gonzalo García, Brahim Díaz, Franco Mastantuono

