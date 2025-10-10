Report: Chelsea's Highly-Rated Talent Wants to Join Sunderland in January

It is known that this is a very important moment for Sunderland, especially regarding the management of the squad and the direction that Regis Le Bris wants to take with the team.

The great promotion of the club has opened the door to continuous growth, which is reflected in their ambition to incorporate both stars and young talents from the current football scene.

Sunderland's rightful return to settle unfinished business

Rumors indicate that a Chelsea star does not seem to feel comfortable at the club, as Enzo Maresca has not considered him a key player, not even giving him rotation minutes.

According to GiveMeSport, Marc Guiu would be considering returning to Sunderland in January, since his frustration over the lack of minutes at Chelsea has led him to desire a positive return to the club.

Currently, he does not have the expected rhythm and needs more minutes on the field. At just 19 years old, the young center forward needs regular playing time to continue developing his potential, something that Sunderland could offer him once again.

Marc Guiu is eyeing a dramatic January return to Sunderland as his frustrations grow at Chelsea.



The teenage striker is becoming increasingly fed up at the lack of game time at his parent club following an emergency recall from loan at the Stadium of Light.



Guiu, 19, was… pic.twitter.com/JzZ3YorlBo — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) October 9, 2025

He knows that his performance is difficult to stand out against the great Chelsea stars such as Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, and others, making it a tough position to occupy as an attacker.

Returning to Sunderland would mean having that stage that was always expected - a young promise with great ambitions competing in the Premier League and gaining important minutes.

The Black Cats would expect a return of this figure in January, and it would only be possible again through a loan, since Enzo Maresca’s team would not be convinced to sell him, knowing that he is a valuable piece for the club’s future.

But by getting important minutes in another team, he will be able to make better use of all his potential to return at the right time, and it is expected that he will come back to finish what he left pending with Sunderland.

