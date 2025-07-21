Report: Liverpool Pushes Newcastle to Steal Sunderland Transfer Target

After Liverpool secured the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, Newcastle United have turned their attention to Evann Guessand, OGC Nice forward, who also interests Sunderland.

The Magpies board have already contacted the representatives of the 24-year-old winger to explore the possibility of a Premier League transfer, according to Africa Foot.

However, the report states that Newcastle are yet to contact the French club to negotiate a potential purchase of the player.

This could represent a problem for Sunderland, as on July 13th, TBR Football revealed that the Black Cats were interested in signing the striker born in Ajaccio.

Liverpool pushes Newcastle to steal Sunderland target Evann Guessand

"Newcastle have made contact with the player's entourage but have not yet entered into serious negotiations with the Nice board," revealed the mentioned outlet.

Africa Foot also added in their report that other English clubs remain attentive to Guessand's situation, including Tottenham and Wolverhampton.

But that's not all, as the Ivory Coast international is also of interest to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Therefore, in case the Regis Le Bris side keeps considering Guessand as a serious option to reinforce their attack, they will have to face vast and tough competition.

A few hours ago, Fabrizio Romano reported that Sunderland's signing of Armand Lauriente (26) collapsed, so now Evann Guessand's name becomes relevant again.

🚨❌ Armand Lauriente’s move to Sunderland has collapsed after player travelled for medical and signature on Saturday.



Deal off with Sassuolo winger due to return to Italy. pic.twitter.com/xiTLvCJiiN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2025

Last season (2024-25) Guessand played 33 matches in Ligue 1, starting in 30 of them and appearing in SofaScore's Team of the Week four times.

In that campaign, the 24-year-old forward registered 12 goals and eight assists, being key for Nice in the French championship.

Moreover, in the UEFA Europa League he appeared seven times, although only three as a starter, registering one goal. In the Coupe de France, he played two matches and could distribute one assist.

