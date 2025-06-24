Sunderland are looking to strengthen their attack for the 2025-26 Premier League season and would be in negotiations to sign a 'Gabriel Martinelli-like' talent.

After defeating Coventry in the semifinals and Sheffield United in the playoff final, the Black Cats secured their place in English football's top tier.

Since then, Sunderland have been linked to multiple players in different positions. And although they lost Jobe Bellingham (19), who signed for Borussia Dortmund, more than midfielders, they've been connected with defenders and forwards to reinforce the squad available to Regis Le Bris.

A recent report has linked the Lads with a French winger who registered 24 goal contributions last French season.

Sunderland in talks with Sassuolo to sign 'Gabriel Martinelli-like' talent Armand Lauriente

According to information from Matteo Moretto, Sunderland are already in negotiations with Sassuolo to sign Armand Lauriente, a 26-year-old French winger.

Lauriente was already a target for Wolverhampton last summer, but in the end Wolves opted for Carlos Forbs (21).

After all it seems we could see Lauriente playing at Molineux Stadium, but wearing Sunderland's shirt.

The Frenchman had an exceptional season in Serie B with Sassuolo, registering 18 goals and five assists in 33 matches played, starting in 29 of them.

Lauriente also scored one goal in the Cup, so he finished the season with 24 goal contributions in total.

The Sassuolo winger has been compared to Gabriel Martinelli (24), Arsenal's Brazilian forward, by The Athletic.

Although his main position is left winger, Lauriente has also played as right winger and center forward.

Despite his evident talent, Armand has only represented France at the U-21 level, according to Transfermarkt data.

According to the same portal, the Frenchman's market value is €15m, that is, around £13m.

It only remains to be seen if this report evolves in the coming days, because the mentioned journalist did not give any additional details, like a possible transfer price. We must wait

