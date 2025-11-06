Sunderland was not only a protagonist in the summer transfer window for its signings, but also because it gave an exit to several players.

In addition to Jobe Bellingham, Tom Watson, Pierre Ekwah, and Nectarios Triantis, who were sold, other players were loaned out by the Black Cats.

Such is the case with Patrick Roberts (Birmingham), Alan Browne (Middlesbrough), Jenson Seelt (Wolfsburg), Nazariy Rusyn (Arka Gdynia), Niall Huggins (Wycombe), and Adil Aouchiche (Aberdeen).

The latter headed to Scotland with a purchase option of £1.5 million. A journalist has given his verdict on the Frenchman's situation.

Reporter Shares Sunderland Transfer Update on 'Exciting' Player

Press and Journal reporter Ryan Cryle spoke exclusively with Mackem News, and although he described Aouchiche, 22, as an exciting player, he pointed out that he has not shown consistency.

"In terms of output, Aouchiche’s performances were quite exciting to begin with, without the final pass/shot, but left you thinking: Once he gets going, he’ll be a player," Cryle said.

"However, in what has been a generally dismal start to the season for Aberdeen as a collective domestically and in Europe, it feels like Aouchiche has increasingly struggled to play any active role in games."

Despite the purchase option in the contract of the former PSG player, Cryle commented that there is no rush to reach an agreement, pointing out that the 22-year-old midfielder will have to do more to justify paying a price that would be a record for the Premiership side.

"There’s no rush to do a deal. However, £1.5m would be a club record fee for Aberdeen, and it seems pretty obvious to me that Aouchiche will need to do a lot more over the remainder of the season to justify such an outlay."

