Premier League Transfers: Total Money Spent by Clubs in 2025 Summer Window
The Premier League summer transfer window remains hot as teams get closer to the start of the domestic campaign as the total money spent has reached a staggering total already.
Premier League transfer spending has reached £1.80 billion ($2.40 billion) as of writing. Major moves include the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Florian Wirtz, Viktor Gyökeres and more. The traditional big six, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea make up the top biggest spenders as well this summer.
It is the most amount of money spent by a collective Premier League 20-team table in the history of the league. It is also the first time the league has crossed the £1 billion ($1.32 million) threshold.
But, which club has spent the most? What are the total outlays for every Premier League club this summer with less than a month to go before the window shuts?
Premier League Transfers: Which Club Has Spent the Most in Summer 2025?
Place
Club
Total Money (GBP)
Total Money (USD)
1.
Liverpool
£252.2 million
$335.4 million
2.
Chelsea
£240.2 million
$319.4 million
3.
Arsenal
£192.6 million
$256.1 million
4.
Manchester City
£153.4 million
$204 million
5.
Manchester United
£131.5 million
$174.8 million
6.
Tottenham Hotspur
£127.9 million
$170 million
7.
Sunderland
£121.6 million
$161.7 million
8.
Leeds United
£73.5 million
$97.7 million
9.
Brighton
£69.7 million
$92.6 million
10.
Wolves
£67.9 million
$90.3 million
11.
Burnley
£63.4 million
$84.3 million
12.
Nottingham Forest
£62.7 million
$83.3 million
13.
Newcastle United
£56.7 million
$75.4 million
14.
West Ham United
£53.3 million
$70.8 million
15.
Everton
£50.4 million
$67 million
16.
Brentford
£48 million
$63.8 million
17.
Bournemouth
£36.4 million
$48.4 million
18.
Aston Villa
£6 million
$7.9 million
19.
Crystal Palace
£2 million
$2.6 million
20.
Fulham
£0.4 million
$532,022
*Transfer totals per Transfermarkt | Last updated: Aug. 5, 9 p.m. ET
Liverpool are the top spenders this window with £252.2 million ($335.4 million) so far after making big name signings like Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitiké. The club are not done spending yet and could make another bid for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Chelsea, who have done their fair share of spending under Todd Boehly, come in second and could see their transfer total rise as well given their interest in Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons.
Manchester United recruited both Mbeumo and Cunha to upgrade Ruben Amorim’s attack, but they are interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško. The Red Devils face competition from Newcastle.
The Reds and the Blues are the only clubs to eclipse the £200 million ($265.9 million) mark. At the opposite end of the spectrum, three clubs have spent £6 million ($7.9 million) or less: Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Fulham. A stat that some might find shocking given both sides are slated to compete in UEFA competitions next season.
Of the newly promoted sides, Sunderland have outspent Burnley and Leeds United as all three sides look to have an impact in their returns to the top flight.
When Does the Premier League Summer Transfer Window Close?
The 2025 summer transfer window will close on Monday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET) for all clubs. The window closes at a later date this summer due to the FIFA Club World Cup. As well, at the aforementioned time, the window will shut in Europe’s top five leagues: La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Premier League.
The window closes 17 days after the season begins with Liverpool hosting Bournemouth at Anfield.
Premier League Done Deals: Every 2025–26 Transfer
