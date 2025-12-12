Sunderland to Make €20M January Move for Midfielder
With a transfer window about to start, it can be seen the strong interest in several players in the market, especially in a follow-up that leads to Serie A.
Players like Jhon Lucumi or Armand Lauriente are being followed closely, players who compete currently in Italy and are the most targeted so far.
However, a midfielder of 26 years old is also added, whose performance in Lazio is fundamental at the current moment of the club, but a possible exit of the player in January would be seen, and Sunderland wants to obtain him.
Sunderland to Launch Bid for Mateo Guendouzi
Corriere dello Sport has confirmed that the future of the 26-year-old French player will be defined in January. Although Mauricio Sarri is comfortable with the level of Mateo Guendouzi, his exit seems imminent.
The figure that would persuade Lazio to let the player go would be at least €20M, a price that Sunderland is willing to pay to obtain the footballer. The ambition for the French player also comes because Regis Le Bris already managed him in his time at Lorient in France, giving the point that the coach knows what it is to direct Guendouzi.
The exit of the player would also be seen because of the lack of ambition to compete in European competitions, as Lazio is not disputing any of these.
However, this would also generate complications in a possible arrival at Sunderland, because if they do not enter European spots at the end of the season, it may not be the motivation expected by Guendouzi.
Sunderland seeks to make its first offer in January and to persuade the 26-year-old player to arrive at the exciting project of Regis Le Bris for the future of competing in the Premier League, after a fascinating start as a recently promoted competing against the best in England.
Oscar Daniel Cortés Rincón holds a degree in Sports Management and works as a sports writer, with experience at outlets such as FanSided and Palo Verde Media. His coverage has spanned teams and leagues, including Toronto FC and MLS, the EFL Championship (with a focus on Stoke City), and Ligue 1 (specializing in PSG). His analytical approach blends statistics, tactical insight, and commentary. He currently covers Sunderland AFC for On SI.Follow oscr_08