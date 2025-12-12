Sunderland to Make €20M January Move for Midfielder

With a transfer window about to start, it can be seen the strong interest in several players in the market, especially in a follow-up that leads to Serie A.

Players like Jhon Lucumi or Armand Lauriente are being followed closely, players who compete currently in Italy and are the most targeted so far.

However, a midfielder of 26 years old is also added, whose performance in Lazio is fundamental at the current moment of the club, but a possible exit of the player in January would be seen, and Sunderland wants to obtain him.

Sunderland to Launch Bid for Mateo Guendouzi

Corriere dello Sport has confirmed that the future of the 26-year-old French player will be defined in January. Although Mauricio Sarri is comfortable with the level of Mateo Guendouzi, his exit seems imminent.

The figure that would persuade Lazio to let the player go would be at least €20M, a price that Sunderland is willing to pay to obtain the footballer. The ambition for the French player also comes because Regis Le Bris already managed him in his time at Lorient in France, giving the point that the coach knows what it is to direct Guendouzi.

The exit of the player would also be seen because of the lack of ambition to compete in European competitions, as Lazio is not disputing any of these.

Corriere dello Sport today again cover Sunderland interest in the 26-year-old



The newspaper report Lazio need ‘lucrative offers’ to sell the player but there is some encouragement for Le Bris’ side, who are said to be preparing a bid.



Previous reports spoke of a €20m price tag… pic.twitter.com/s7phMIfeL7 — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) December 11, 2025

However, this would also generate complications in a possible arrival at Sunderland, because if they do not enter European spots at the end of the season, it may not be the motivation expected by Guendouzi.

Sunderland seeks to make its first offer in January and to persuade the 26-year-old player to arrive at the exciting project of Regis Le Bris for the future of competing in the Premier League, after a fascinating start as a recently promoted competing against the best in England.

