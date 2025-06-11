Sunderland and Leeds United Make Offers for Atletico Madrid Defender Reinildo
Sunderland, along with fellow Premier League newcomers Leeds United, have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo Mandava.
The first transfer window of the summer has slammed shut but that has not stopped Sunderland from identifying targets for the window reopening.
Ben Jacobs has reported that Sunderland have made an approach for the defender, but are joined by Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, who have also made offers to the full-back.
Understand Reinildo has received approaches from Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, and Leeds. He also has options in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. He will be a free agent after the Club World Cup.- Ben Jacobs
Mozambique international Reinildo will leave Atletico Madrid on a free transfer after their Club World Cup campaign, which gets underway on June 15th as they face Champions League winners PSG.
Reinildo has a wealth of experience competing at the top end of La Liga and in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid, and made 29 appearances for the club last season.
The 31-year-old can operate at left-back as well as centre-back, and has made 102 appearances in 3 years for the Spanish giants.
This number would likely have been a lot higher; however, the defender suffered an ACL injury back in 2023 for Atleti.
Reinildo is not the only left-back to be linked with a move to Wearside this summer, with Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno being linked earlier in the week.
A move for Reinildo would be a sensible and shrewd one for the Black Cats, with the defender providing huge quality in multiple positions across the defence, as well as not costing anything at all.
If Reinildo is to join either Sunderland, Forest or Leeds he would become the first player from Mozambique to play in the Premier League.