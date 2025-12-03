‘I Love Him’—Diego Simeone Names Rival Star Who ‘Deserves’ to Win Ballon d’Or
Barcelona looked close to their best version in the victory against Atlético Madrid and Raphinha was an integral part of the well-rounded performance, so much so that rival manager, Diego Simeone, gave him the ultimate compliment following the match.
Raphinha was everywhere in the 3–1 win against Atlético. He pressed tirelessly, made incisive runs behind the backline and scored his first goal in over two months to ignite Barcelona’s comeback.
His influence on Hansi Flick’s system was clear for everyone to see and Barcelona finally showed flashes of their treble-winning 2024–25 self. Simeone witnessed it first hand and threw massive praise the Brazilian’s way in the aftermath of his side’s defeat.
“I love him [Raphinha],” Simeone told Movistar Plus+. “He plays everywhere. He plays as a winger, wingback, on the wing, as a second striker, he scores goals, he presses. He’s a player that, last year, I don’t know how he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or.”
“But well, it’s football and people can pick whoever they want, but I’d pick him, I love him.”
To the surprise of many, Raphinha came in fifth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting, behind fellow teammate Lamine Yamal who finished second after winner Ousmane Dembélé.
Hansi Flick Details Raphinha’s Importance for Barcelona
Simeone wasn’t the only manager to highlight the quality and importance of Raphinha. Flick himself gave an honest assessment about the influence the Brazilian has on his team.
“[Raphinha] is a very important player for us,” Flick said following the match vs. Atlético. “When he’s on the pitch he increases the dynamic, the level of intensity. Everyone normally is affected by that and you can see it, you can see it on the pitch. The positive things he gave us today, it was so amazing and so important.”
In only eight starts this term, Raphinha has four goals and three assists and Barcelona haven’t lost a game when he features from the opening whistle.
A 60+ goal contribution season last term merited only a fifth place finish in the 2025 Ballon d’Or and he was also left out of of the 2025 FIFPRO World XI—much to his displeasure.
Nevertheless, with Raphinha back fully fit, Barcelona aim to round into their best form come the decisive part of the campaign.
The Ballon d’Or snub was “a personal disappointment” for Raphinha, but he remains motivated and, if he’s a difference-maker in Barcelona’s silverware ambitions this term, improving on his fifth place finish is not out of the question.