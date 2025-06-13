Sunderland and Newcastle Offered to Sign €30M Liverpool Defender

Let's continue with more transfer rumors surrounding Sunderland, as they keep multiplying by the hour.

And this is normal, considering the Black Cats are set to compete in the Premier League 2025-26, after achieving their long-awaited promotion to the top tier of English football.

While some reports point to interest from clubs like Liverpool or Manchester United in Sunderland's 17-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg, other updates focus mainly on potential signings by the Lads' board.

This is the case with a recent report that places the Stadium of Light residents among the possible destinations for a Liverpool defender.

Sunderland, Newcastle, West Ham and more Premier League clubs offered to sign Joe Gomez

According to information from Empire of the Kop, up to eight Premier League clubs are paying special attention to Liverpool defender Joe Gomez's (28) situation, including Sunderland, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds United, and Burnley.

According to the cited outlet, Liverpool are open to letting the center-back go, provided they receive an offer around €30m (approximately £25m).

Journalist Liam Togher explains that all the aforementioned clubs have already been notified that they can sign Gomez for the mentioned amount.

However, all these teams would consider that valuation too high, so it's expected that any suitor would make an offer for a lower amount.

The same report adds that the player himself would also be open to the idea of changing teams after spending 10 years at Liverpool.

During the previous season, Gomez only appeared nine times in the Premier League, starting six of those matches.

The English center-back suffered an injury in December 2024 and then again in February 2025, preventing him from maintaining consistency during Liverpool's last campaign.

Throughout his career, Gomez has suffered 13 injuries, with the most serious being in the 2025/26 season when he missed 97 matches.

