Premier League Giants Liverpool, Manchester United Circle Sunderland Talent

Sunderland are in the process of rebuilding their squad for the 2025-26 Premier League season, having recently achieved promotion.

The Black Cats eliminated Coventry in the promotion playoff semifinals and Sheffield United in the grand final.

As part of the changes for the upcoming season, Sunderland will look to sign new players, but will also have to suffer some departures.

The clear example is Jobe Bellingham (19), who left the team to join Borussia Dortmund for €33m.

Another of Sunderland's young talents who has attracted attention from big English clubs is Chris Rigg (17).

Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham interested in Sunderland's Chris Rigg

According to information from TEAMTalk, up to seven Premier League teams are interested in signing Sunderland's 17-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg.

Specifically, the mentioned outlet names Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Brighton as the English teams tracking Rigg.

But additionally, the report cites RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga clubs, as admirers of Sunderland's young talent.

According to the same report, Rigg is a fan of the Lads himself, so he has no problem continuing his stay at the Stadium of Light.

In fact, Sunderland would have no intention of letting go of Chris Rigg, so a financially significant offer would likely be needed to make the Black Cats' board hesitate.

TEAMTalk explains that in the case of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Brighton, they would see Rigg as a long-term investment, so they wouldn't be interested in signing him to immediately join their starting lineups.

Regarding Manchester United, they mention that the Red Devils' board "have been monitoring him for their youth-driven rebuild", while West Ham are considering making a formal offer sooner rather than later.

According to specialized portal Transfermarkt, Chris Rigg has a market value of €20m, but Sunderland would surely demand a much higher figure to consider letting him go.

