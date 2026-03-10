Alexis Mac Allister Provides Blunt Update on Liverpool Contract Situation

Alexis Mac Allister has confirmed that new contract talks with Liverpool have not taken place, an admission which comes at a time when speculation about his future is growing.

At the end of the season, Mac Allister will reach the final two years of the long-term deal he signed when joining Liverpool in 2023. The Argentina international was central to last season’s Premier League title success but his level has dropped so far in 2025–26, while there are tentative early links with Real Madrid.

“In terms of me, we are not in contract talks but I’m not in a rush and that’s only a fact,” Mac Allister told reporters at a press conference before Liverpool face Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Given that Liverpool typically discuss fresh terms with developing or peak-age players around two years out from expiry—the Reds fumbled when it came to Trent Alexander-Arnold due to 2023 uncertainty over Jürgen Klopp—Mac Allister not having talks might not seem like such a big deal.

But Ryan Gravenberch signed a new long-term contract this month, taking his salary to fourth on the club’s payroll. Having joined at the same time as Mac Allister just under three years ago, it raises questions over why the latter is nowhere close.

Dominik Szoboszlai was another midfielder who arrived at Anfield in 2023. He hasn’t signed a new contract yet, but ESPN reported last month that Liverpool view the Hungarian as a “potential future captain” and are keen to “reward” his form in an otherwise difficult campaign. Talks with Szoboszlai, also linked with Real Madrid, are said to have begun earlier this season.

Will Alexis Mac Allister Leave Liverpool in 2026?

Mac Allister has not been at his best so far this season. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Two years before the end of a contract is potentially a good time to sell. For Mac Allister, aged 27, whatever contract he signs next ought to the biggest of his career and the one that defines him. He could stay with Liverpool into his thirties, or pursue a new elite challenge at his peak.

It has been reported that Real Madrid showed initial interest when Carlo Ancelotti was manager and received an encouraging response from the Mac Allister camp, only to then not pursue a deal. Now that Los Blancos are desperate for a midfield overhaul after opting against replacing Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, it stands to reason that they could be interested again.

In November last year, Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, said that while it is important to “respect” Liverpool, there is a need to be “prudent” in the future should an “opportunity” arrive. He also described it as “nice” for his son to be linked with teams like Real Madrid.

More recently, Carlos Mac Allister said Alexis’s focus is on the “current season.” Despite the player being “very happy and very comfortable” at Liverpool, it was not as strong a rebuttal of transfer speculation as fans might like. Szoboszlai’s agent gave a firmer response in similar circumstances.

If Liverpool do sell Mac Allister in 2026, his current contract is not so close to the end that the fee wouldn’t be a big one. His market value, per Transfermarkt, is $93.2 million (£69.2 million), or just shy of 30% more than the deal Liverpool structured with Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.

