Sunderland Compete With Manchester United and Leeds United for 23-Year-Old Goalkeeper

A new goalkeeper option has arisen for Sunderland, but they would have to compete with Manchester United and Leeds United for his signature.

With the preseason of the Black Cats already begun, rumors of potential signings for the team of Regis Le Bris continue to emerge.

Previously, it had been reported that Sunderland were close to signing Djordje Petrovic (25), a goalkeeper from Chelsea, for €25 million.

However, the agreement fell through, and the Serbian goalkeeper apparently will be signing for Bournemouth.

After this failed signing, it seems the Lads' board already has a new target in mind, but they have strong competition as well.

Sunderland compete with Manchester United and Leeds United for Senne Lammens

According to information from GVA, Sunderland have become interested in signing Senne Lammens (23), a Belgian goalkeeper for Royal Antwerp.

The aforementioned outlet adds that other clubs in England are admirers of the player and would also look to sign him, including Manchester United and Leeds United.

However, the club that would be pressing most to get Lammens' signature is not an English one. The portal indicates it is Turkey's Galatasaray, who are also close to signing Victor Osimhen (26), and have already signed Leroy Sane (29) this same summer.

Lammens, in any case, is not the only alternative that Sunderland are considering to reinforce their goalkeeping position, as there has also recently been mentioned an interest in Southampton's Aaron Ramsdale (27).

At his young age, Senne Lammens records 99 games played among all competitions and categories, adding 19 clean sheets, according to data from Transfermarkt.

Last season, the Belgian goalkeeper added 40 appearances with Antwerp in the Pro League, being a starter in all of them and appearing on four occasions in SofaScore's Team of the Week.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Lammens played one game in the UEFA Champions League in which they lost 2-0 against Porto. However, individually, he stood out with four key saves.

