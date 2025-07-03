Sunderland Nearing €25m Deal for Chelsea Player Also Targeted by Bournemouth

Sunderland are continuing to work hard during the current transfer window, and now they are close to signing a Chelsea player.

The Black Cats are not losing time. Since the team managed by Regis Le Bris achieved promotion to the Premier League, there has been speculation about the squad they will assemble for the 2025-26 season.

Recently, the signing of Habib Diarra (21), coming from RC Strasbourg, was made official, and they seem to have almost closed the signing of Noah Sadiki (20).

But the Lads' board won't stop there, as they also have advanced the arrival of a Chelsea player.

Sunderland nearing €25m deal for Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic, also wanted by Bournemouth

According to information from Sacha Tavolieri, Sunderland are close to finalizing the signing of Djordje Petrovic (25), a Chelsea goalkeeper.

Sunderland AFC aren't done yet today! Newly promoted side are close to finalizing the signing of Chelsea FC goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic on a five-year deal. Deal worth around €25M. Sacha Tavolieri

The mentioned journalist states that the Serbian goalkeeper would sign a five-year contract with the Black Cats, and Chelsea would receive a figure close to €25 million for their player.

Petrovic spent last season on loan at Ligue 1's RC Strasbourg. It should be noted that both Chelsea and Strasbourg share owners, which is why these types of agreements between clubs are common.

Therefore, if the Serbian arrives at Sunderland, he would reunite with Habib Diarra, with whom he shared a dressing room during the 2024-25 season in France.

Petrovic was also being tracked by Bournemouth, according to portal The Chelsea Chronicle.

The Chelsea Chronicle understands that they are not the only side in the race to sign the goalkeeper. As per transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Bournemouth are also in the running. Jack Drury

Therefore, the Stadium of Light residents continue demonstrating their ambition for the next season. We will see if in the coming hours this signing becomes official.

