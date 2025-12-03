10 Wing Back Targets for Man Utd in January Transfer Window
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim remains hopelessly devoted to his 3-4-2-1 formation.
Despite countless calls to pursue something different, the under-fire boss has held firm and persisted with the system that brought him plenty of success with Sporting CP. However, questions about his tactics have only grown following Amorim’s own admission that the wing backs available to him are simply not good enough.
Amorim doubled down on his belief before the 2–1 win over Crystal Palace, publicly calling out Patrick Dorgu, a player signed specifically to help the introduction of the 3-4-2-1 formation in February 2025, for not bringing enough composure to possession.
With no doubt over Amorim’s next transfer priority, here are 10 potential targets for United heading into the January transfer window.
Quick Links
Left Wing Backs
Federico Dimarco
Perhaps the dream signing for United could be Inter’s Federico Dimarco, who has been among the premier left-sided defenders in the world for several years now.
Approaching the final 18 months of his contract, Dimarco is understood to be in talks with Inter over an extension, but there is still a window of opportunity for United if they choose to pursue a deal for a player who has enjoyed a thoroughly impressive start to the season.
Inter would be tough sellers in January as they continue to fight for the Serie A title, but if United and Amorim can remain patient, this deal could be possible in the summer.
Theo Hernandez
It came as a surprise to see Theo Hernández, now 28, call time on his AC Milan tenure in favour of a switch to Al Hilal last summer. After all, the Frenchman has been an elite option in his position for several years now.
Given Theo is just six months into his Saudi séjour, bringing him back to Europe so soon would be impossible without effort from the player, whose career ambitions are up for debate following his switch to the Middle East, but the prospect of a move to United may be enough to pique his interest.
A powerful runner with a clear eye for goal, Theo would be a significant signing for Amorim if United could pull the deal off.
Alejandro Grimaldo
Alejandro Grimaldo was breaking records as Bayer Leverkusen’s left-sided wing back a few seasons ago. Under Xabi Alonso, the Spaniard racked up 10 goals and 15 assists en route to winning the 2023–24 Bundesliga title.
Leverkusen have lost the majority of the spine of that team and things have started to trend in the wrong direction, meaning United may not have to work particularly hard to convince 30-year-old Grimaldo to make the move to Old Trafford.
Another with just 18 months left on his contract, there is a potential bargain on the cards with Grimaldo, who is still racking up the goal contributions from his favoured position.
Souffian El Karouani
United have been burned by Eredivisie imports in recent years, so there may be a hesitance to look closely at Utrecht’s Souffian El Karouani, but the 25-year-old is having the sort of season which may be tough to ignore for much longer.
After notching eight assists last season, El Karouani has already matched that return this year, playing more as a traditional left back but with a clear ability to get forward and involve himself in play.
What makes El Karouani so intriguing is the fact he is approaching the end of his contract with the Dutch side. Clubs across Europe have been alerted to a real bargain opportunity, and United would be wise to join the queue.
David Raum
There have been links between David Raum and Europe’s elite sides for years now. Whenever anybody needs a left back, the Germany international ends up in the headlines.
Not only is Raum a strong defender, but he’s a versatile attacker who has proven to be comfortable on both sides of the pitch. He’s clearly stronger on the left but Raum was occasionally deployed as high up as a right winger during the earlier years of his career.
Amorim has publicly called for a left-sided player who is comfortable on their right foot, making Raum an intriguing target.
Right Wing Backs
Marcos Llorente
Marcos Llorente may be listed as a right wing back here, but the truth is the Spain international can be viewed as a potential target for nearly every position on the pitch, such is his unfathomable versatility.
Brought up as a central midfielder—another position of importance for Amorim—Llorente has enjoyed a seamless transition to the right side of Atlético Madrid’s defence in recent years, showcasing the positional discipline and intelligence needed to succeed in a Diego Simeone side.
With his contract up in 2027, 30-year-old Llorente will be well aware he likely has just one more big deal left in him. Could United convince him to test himself in the Premier League?
Nahuel Molina
Behind Llorente in the pecking order at Atlético is Argentina international Nahuel Molina, who may be the easier of the two players to sign.
Yet another option whose contract expires in the summer of 2027, Molina will know the risk that comes with extending his stay with Atlético. Minutes are far from guaranteed, whereas United could offer a starting role if the Argentina international moves to Old Trafford.
His situation has left Molina at the centre of a whole host of transfer rumours. Nearly every team chasing a right back has been linked with the 27-year-old, but United are one of the few who could truly benefit from his abilities as a wing back.
Denzel Dumfries
The archetypal right wing back, Denzel Dumfries is another to have been relentlessly linked with nearly every side chasing a player in that position. That’s no coincidence, though, given just how good he is.
Known for his marauding runs forward ever since his time in the Eredivisie and the early years of his international career with the Netherlands, Dumfries is widely accepted to be among the finest wing backs in the game and Inter were only too happy to extend his contract in November 2024.
He’d be expensive and a real challenge to get through the door, but if Amorim wants quality on the right side without being able to shatter the budget on Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi, Dumfries may be the top alternative.
Daniel Muñoz
If Amorim wants a plug-and-play solution with Premier League experience, he could hardly do better than Crystal Palace star Daniel Muñoz.
Since arriving in England as a relative unknown in January 2024, Muñoz has established himself as one of the best right backs in the world, and a new contract in April ensured he would not be lured away through a bargain release clause. Palace will want some real money to sell the 29-year-old.
Muñoz is arguably the target who brings the lowest risk, given his experience in the Premier League. At this point in Amorim’s tenure, big gambles must be avoided, making the Colombia international an ideal option.
João Mário
Having started his career as a winger, João Mário has developed into an effective wing back in recent years and joined Juventus from Porto in the summer for €12 million (£10.5 million, $13.9 million).
The Turin outfit have plenty of options in his position, however, meaning Mário has been forced to accept a reserve role under newly hired manager Luciano Spalletti, who has played no fewer than three different players ahead of Mário during the early weeks of his tenure.
It’s not hard to see why both Juve and Mário could be interested in a mid-season switch, and United may not have to dig too deep into their pockets to get this deal done.