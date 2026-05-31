Vinicius Junior ‘Forever’ Vow Lays Out Real Madrid’s Plans

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez left little room for doubt when reflecting on Vinicius Junior’s contract situation, insisting that he’d “love” his star forward to stay in the Spanish capital “forever.”

Yet, despite this outward affection, Vinicius Jr stands to be able to negotiate a free transfer away from Real Madrid in just six months’ time. The Brazilian’s current deal expires at the end of June 2027, ensuring that any non-Spanish club can offer the winger a pre-contract agreement as soon as New Year’s Day. Pérez, however, isn’t concerned.

“There’s time,” the forthright executive told El País in an interview a week before the upcoming presidential elections. “I’d love for him to stay forever. He’s won us the last two Champions Leagues and he identifies really well with the club. You know who doesn’t like him? Those who aren’t Real Madrid fans.”

Those words will no doubt be encouraging for Vinicius Jr to hear, but some more prosaic terms printed in black and white would go much further to securing his long-term future.

What Has Vinicius Jr Said About Signing a New Real Madrid Contract?

Vinicius Junior is forever in the spotlight. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr has made little secret about what he wants from negotiations with Real Madrid: continuity.

Since snubbing Barcelona to move to the Bernabéu as a teenager, Vinicius Jr’s affection for the club has been fulsome. “I’ve never imagined myself away from Real Madrid,” he reiterated in an interview with CazéTV after the 2025–26 campaign’s conclusion. “I make the most of every moment that I am here because it is the club of my dreams.

“I enjoy every moment, I want to continue playing here my whole life.”

However, Vinicius Jr did echo Pérez’s patient stance. “I am also not in a rush to renew my contract,” the 25-year-old noted. “We have an agreement until 2027, so until then we have a lot to talk about with Real Madrid, and Real Madrid with us. The club is calm about it, I’m calm, the president trusts me and I trust him. That’s all there is to it.”

Nevertheless, if all involved parties are so satisfied with each other, why has no agreement been struck?

What Has Been Reported About Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid Contract?

Vinicius Junior rediscovered his form under Álvaro Arbeloa. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Reports from Spanish media surrounding Vinicius Jr’s future have wildly fluctuated, with multiple outlets delivering concrete, contradictory declarations without any sense that they aren’t completely and utterly correct.

Vinicius Jr has gone from Madrid’s highest-paid player to Al Hilal’s new starter and everywhere in between over the past 18 months.

While it’s clear that both the player and club president are keen on continuing together, there are some key reasons why a deal hasn’t yet emerged. Finances are thought to have been a sticking point.

It was claimed by The Athletic, a source outside Madrid’s immediate sphere of influence, that Vinicius Jr was demanding a salary comparable to Cristiano Ronaldo’s club-record wages of somewhere in the realm of $35 million (€30 million) per year. Yet, even the legendary forward didn’t receive the “renewal bonus” his No. 7 successor was supposedly asking for.

“This is the Vini Jr. I absolutely love.”@LyesBouzidi10 and @thejftv believe Vini is back to his Ballon d’Or best. pic.twitter.com/Sa3S60MaZD — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) March 25, 2026

Madrid’s reluctance to give into Vinicius Jr’s demands at the time were understandable. The former Ballon d’Or runner-up suffered a significant dip in form towards the end of Carlo Ancelotti’s reign and never got to grips with Xabi Alonso’s tactical demands.

That strained relationship with Alonso was another factor in the lack of a renewal. After a public show of disrespect as Vinicius Jr stormed down the tunnel in reaction to his substitution in November’s Clásico, the winger supposedly told Pérez that he would not sign a new deal while Alonso was at the helm.

Vinicius Jr ultimately won that war of wills and enjoyed his best form of the season under Álvaro Arbeloa. However, it remains to be seen how Madrid’s new coach—almost certain to be José Mourinho—will value the divisive forward.

Reports claim that even though Mourinho made some boneheaded comments regarding the alleged racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr by his Benfica player, Gianluca Prestianni, there is not expected to be any animosity between the manager and his new star. It will be intriguing to watch how that relationship will play out if results start to wane or Mourinho commits the sin of asking Vinicius Jr to track back.

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