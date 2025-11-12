Sunderland, Fulham and Newcastle United Battle for Ligue 1’s New Gem

The project of Regis Le Bris is going on the right path, competing against the best teams in the Premier League, where the great mentality has been evident by being in the top 5 of the league.

What generates the most surprise is that Sunderland are the newly promoted team, being the revelation of the season in Europe. No team has generated that impact in the top leagues, being a team that comes from the second division and has imposed themselves in matches in a strong way with players at a very high performance.

In addition to their investment, it seems that it does not stop here, as it has been evidenced that the big rumours link them with a young prospect from Ligue 1 to continue breaking the market.

Sunderland, Newcastle United Linked to Sidiki Cherif

IMAGO / PsnewZ

The outlet Football Insider has revealed that the Premier League teams Sunderland, Fulham, and Newcastle United have been linked with a strong interest in the young prospect of Angers in France, Sidiki Cherif.

At 18 years of age, this young talent has a fascinating potential, playing as a centre forward, where in the last matches he has shown a high level competing against the best teams in France, Monaco and Marseille, generating interest in his potential.

In the rumour, it is linked that the one interested in managing this signing for the Black Cats would be the coach Regis Le Bris, the French coach, after obtaining signings such as Nordi Mukiele and Habib Diarra previously. He could go back to the Ligue 1 market to continue reinforcing his project.

Newcastle, Sunderland and Fulham are plotting moves to sign Angers’ teenage sensation Sidiki Cherif, sources have told Football Insider.



Cherif, 18, has established himself as one of the most exciting young forwards in Ligue 1 after catching the eye for Angers, and is valued at… pic.twitter.com/PioLar7pZx — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) November 11, 2025

Currently, Sidiki has a total of 12 matches and has scored 3 goals in the season with Angers. He has been good in his start to the season in Ligue 1. Transfermarkt also indicates that his market value is €2 million.

The projection of this player is focused on his offensive position, as he is not only a player who stands out as a centre forward, but also could stand out on the wings.

On the Newcastle side, as Football Insider indicates, the Magpies would look to reinforce themselves with this player through a negotiation that includes some of their players.

However, this rumour is only a link to both teams that are following closely the growth of Sidiki Cherif for the future and if he could become a potential signing either for Sunderland or Newcastle United.

