Sunderland Loans 'Next Van Dijk' Prospect to Sheffield United

Leo Hjelde, once tipped as “the next Virgil Van Dijk” during his time at Celtic, completed a deadline day move from Sunderland to Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season.

The Norwegian defender joined the Blades in the Championship, aiming for regular minutes after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Hjelde, who arrived at Celtic as a youngster from Rosenborg, was highly rated at Parkhead and spent time on loan at Ross County to gain first-team experience.

It was during that spell in Dingwall that then-Staggies boss John Hughes made the bold comparison that still follows the defender today. Back in 2021, Hughes said:

“I 100% believe he will reach the Premier League. Leo is going to be the next Virgil Van Dijk, trust me on that, trust me.”⁠￼

“He has got a lot to learn, but for being a young kid, to come on loan during Covid in this climate, what he’s produced has been absolutely fantastic. He has still got a lot of learning, but before he came here, Leeds United were after him.”⁠￼

Hjelde eventually left Celtic for Leeds United, before moving on to Sunderland in 2024. Now, the Black Cats have sanctioned another step in his development with this Sheffield United loan.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said: "I'm delighted, not just from Leo, and obviously we'll talk about it, but from the backing that I've had from Steve Bettis, working with the data company that we're using. It's a reliable, credible data company that's got experience in the Premier League, working towards players coming here and, most importantly, the backing and support that I've had from Helmy (Eltoukhy) and Steve Rosen and the board members in terms of strengthening us and supporting me as the manager."

For his part, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said, via Celtic Xtra, “Leo is motivated to play games, and we wanted to ensure his next opportunity matched his ambitions and our own. We know Sheffield United well and feel this can be a positive collaboration for all three parties. We wish Leo the best of luck for the second half of the season.”