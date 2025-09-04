Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: Full List of August 2025 Nominees
The first month of the 2025–26 Premier League season is in the books and the nominees for August’s Player and Manager of the Month awards have now been released.
Eight players from seven different clubs are vying to become this season’s first winner, while four managers are up for August’s award as they look to add to the momentum built from their impressive starts to the campaign.
August 2025 Premier League Player of the Month Nominees
- Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal)
- Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool)
- Jack Grealish (Everton)
- Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace)
- Erling Haaland (Man City)
- João Pedro (Chelsea)
- Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)
- Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)
Riccardo Calafiori has been Arsenal’s starting left back so far this season, and that added freedom to get involved further up the field saw the Italian produce one goal and two assists across three games in August. Two clean sheets only added to what was a stellar month for the Italian.
Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League standings and it should come as no surprise to see two Reds players among the nominees. First up is striker Hugo Ekitiké, who sent a message to new teammate Alexander Isak with two goals and an assist in his first three Premier League games, but it was Dominik Szoboszlai who stole the headlines before the international break with a mind-boggling free-kick winner against Arsenal.
A welcome return to these shortlists, Jack Grealish is thriving since joining Everton on loan from Manchester City. Four assists in three games with the Toffees is the sort of form which left many convinced his £100 million ($134.3 million) switch to the Etihad was a no-brainer.
Despite the transfer uncertainty swirling around him, Marc Guéhi brushed off the pressure to produce an excellent series of performances for Crystal Palace. The club captain oversaw two clean sheets in away trips to Aston Villa and Chelsea, netting a glorious strike from range against the former.
Erling Haaland won this award in August 2024 and will fancy his chances of reclaiming the prize this time around after three goals in as many games for a Man City side which has been otherwise average so far this year. Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers have both succumbed to his eye for goal.
Tied with Grealish, no player contributed to more Premier League goals across August than João Pedro. The new Chelsea signing continued his electric start with two goals, against Fulham and West Ham United, and added two assists against the Hammers as he spearheaded Chelsea’s midfield in the absence of the injured Cole Palmer.
Antoine Semenyo’s season began in ugly fashion as he made allegations of racist abuse against a Liverpool fan in the opening game of Bournemouth’s campaign, but he had the last laugh with two stunning goals against the Reds. An extra assist against Wolves capped off an impressive individual run from Semenyo.
August 2025 Premier League Manager of the Month Nominees
- Régis Le Bris (Sunderland)
- Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)
- David Moyes (Everton)
- Arne Slot (Liverpool)
Sunderland’s start to life back in the Premier League has gone about as well as possible. Régis Le Bris is working with a number of new faces this summer but has already got his side gelling to the tune of two wins from three games. It is one of his old guard, Wilson Isidor, who has stolen the headlines with two goals off the bench.
With a shiny gold patch on their chest to flaunt their status as Club World Cup champions, Chelsea have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season under Enzo Maresca. After a stuttering start at home to Crystal Palace, the Blues picked up big wins over West Ham and Fulham to end the month in second.
David Moyes is no stranger to the pressure that comes with being Everton manager. The Toffees have fallen well short of expectations in recent years but have enjoyed a real resurgence in the opening weeks of the campaign, with Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye the headline names behind two wins in three games.
Things are going even better on the red half of Merseyside, where Arne Slot’s Liverpool are top of the table with the Premier League’s only remaining perfect record. They are also the division’s top scorers after wins over Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Arsenal, all of which were achieved before the arrival of Alexander Isak.