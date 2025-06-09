Sunderland Makes Million-Euro Bid for Leeds United and Blackburn Target
Sunderland will play the 2025-26 Premier League season, after securing their promotion to the top category of English football from the Championship.
The Black Cats, in their objective to be competitive from their first season in the Premier after this long-awaited return, plan to undertake top-level signings.
Among the areas to reinforce is the team's defense. Dennis Cirkin, Trai Hume, Luke O'Nien or Dan Ballard were important men for the Lads in matters of tackles and interceptions during the 2024-25 season, however, Sunderland's board is sure they must make additions to be at the level of what the Premier League is.
In this sense, a report has emerged indicating that the club has even already presented a multi-million offer for a center-back.
Sunderland Makes €5 Million Bid for Modibo Sagnan
According to information from Africa Foot, Sunderland has already presented an offer of €5 million to secure the services of Modibo Sagnan, 26-year-old Franco-Malian center-back from Montpellier.
After the French team's relegation to Ligue 2, there are several clubs who are interested in Sagnan, but the Lads have moved first and presented a formal proposal.
Either way, Sunderland are not the only English team interested, as the same outlet assures that both Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers have as their objective to secure Sagnan's signature.
Additionally, RC Lens and clubs in Italy (without specifying which teams) are also attentive to the situation of Montpellier's defender, according to Africa Foot.
Last season Modibo Sagnan appeared a total of 27 times with his team in Ligue 1, being a starter in 24 matches, and appearing in SofaScore's Team of the Week on one occasion.
The native of Saint-Denis, who represents Mali at international level, registered 1.1 interceptions per match, 2.1 tackles and 3.4 ball recoveries.
We will see if Sunderland convinces Montpellier and can close the signing in time for the start of the season. We cannot rule out Lens and Leeds, who sound like the toughest rivals in the race for Sagnan
