Sky Sports Reporter Provides Fresh Transfer Updates On Sunderland AFC Amid Highly Anticipated Transfer Window
Sunderland, having just broken their transfer record with the permanent signing of Enzo Le Fée from AS Roma, are keen to do so again during this summer transfer window in a bid to remain in the Premier League.
A new report from Sky Sports claims that the club are reportedly looking at signing four or five new players, with a focus on strengthening the spine of the team.
One of the key players Sunderland are looking to sign is 24-year-old defender Wilfried Singo from AS Monaco. While it is said that fans are also keen to see Manchester United's Amad Diallo return to the Stadium of Light on a permanent deal, with the club reportedly having also shown an interest in signing the young winger.
One more positive update from the outlet is that the Black Cats are not only aiming to bring in new players, but are also negotiating new contracts with existing players in an effort to retain key talent.
Many players have seen interest from other clubs. For example, Trai Hume has had interest from Premier League clubs Everton and Wolves, whilst also having interest from numerous La Liga clubs.
Young wonderkid Chris Rigg has impressed many sides with interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and rivals Newcastle. Other notable players with transfer rumours are Chris Mepham and Romaine Mundle.
Jordan Henderson, who was rumoured to return to Sunderland, is currently not being looked at as a potential signing. However, circumstances could change further into the summer window, and we could see the Sunderland legend return with the aim of keeping the Black Cats in the Premier League.
Lastly, their star midfielder Jobe Bellingham is keen on joining Borussia Dortmund, having given the green light a few days ago. However, Sunderland are unwilling to let him leave for a price below his release clause (€40 million). The club are 'hopeful' that he will remain at the Black Cats, believing he will be a main feature for Sunderland in the Premier League.