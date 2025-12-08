Wrexham Take Major Step Toward Premier League With New Investment
As part of Wrexham’s long-term goal of one day playing in the Premier League, the club welcomed Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) as new minority stakeholders.
The investment from ASC, who just recently became majority shareholders of La Liga outfit Atlético Madrid, gives the Red Dragons an additional financial boost amid their renovation of the STōK Cae Ras and a bid to secure a record fourth consecutive promotion.
BBC report the stake is thought to be less than 10%, keeping Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as the majority shareholders and controlling owners of the oldest club in Wales. The two Hollywood stars purchased Wrexham back in 2020 and have led the once forgotten side from the National League to the Championship.
“From day one, we wanted to build a sustainable future for Wrexham Association Football Club. And to do it with a little heart and humour,” Reynolds and McElhenney said in a joint-statement.
“The dream has always been to take this club to the Premier League while staying true to the town. Growth like that takes world-class partners who share our vision and ambition, and Apollo absolutely does. We have known Al Tylis, the CEO of Apollo Sports Capital, for many years and are thrilled to now have ASC join the Wrexham family as we take the next step forward together.”
Tylis, Reynolds and McElhenney have a minority stakes in Liga MX side Necaxa and Colombian side La Equidad as well. The star-studded group of investors also includes Eva Longoria, two-time World Series champion Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton.
ASC Eager to Help Wrexham ‘Reach Their Goals’
In their first Championship campaign in 43 years, Wrexham currently sit 12th in the standings through 19 games. Phil Parkinson’s men are just three points off the playoff places, though, thanks to their nine-game unbeaten streak in England’s second-tier.
Securing a place in the Premier League seemed impossible for the Red Dragons just four years ago, and yet now, they are closer than ever before, with new financial backing to help them along the way.
“Wrexham is on an incredible journey, and we are thrilled to be a part of it and to support the club, the Wrexham community and Rob and Ryan,” said Apollo Partner and ASC Co-Portfolio Manager Lee Solomon.
“This is a multi-faceted investment where Apollo Sports Capital can provide long-term, patient capital to help Wrexham reach its goals and to contribute to the ongoing revitalization of the facilities and local economy.”