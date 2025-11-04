The majority owner of Sunderland, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, spoke publicly about the club's plans heading into the January transfer window.

The Black Cats are meeting expectations since their return to the Premier League, with a record of five wins, three draws, and only two losses.

With these results, Sunderland is positioned in fourth place with 18 points, the same as Liverpool (third place) and one less than Manchester City (second place).

However, the team's strong performance under Regis Le Bris in the first 10 matchdays is no guarantee that it will be maintained in the long term.

This is something the club's ownership knows, and they recently acknowledged that they will be attentive to the opportunities presented by the winter transfer window.

Sunderland Owner Reveals Plans for the January Transfer Window

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Louis-Dreyfus appeared on Sky Sports to talk about it. He said everything will depend on the context they find themselves in January.

"Obviously, if we’re in the bottom three by Christmas or we’re in the top six by Christmas, that changes the ambition a little bit," he said.

"We’re currently preparing for all scenarios, but we’ve been doing that since the summer, so hopefully we’ll be going into the January window with a top ten finish in mind, and we will prepare and execute the transfer window to give us the best chance," Louis-Dreyfus added.

"The level of detail that he goes into, I've personally never seen before"



Sunderland chairman and majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus sings the praises of head coach Regis Le Bris 👔 pic.twitter.com/P77xM7DQWY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 3, 2025

In addition to arrivals, Sunderland is expected to let go of some players, as with the signings made in January, others lost prominence in the squad, such as the former captain Dan Neil.

Full-back Dennis Cirkin was also linked to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, so he is another one to watch in January.

Regarding arrivals, players like Jobe Bellingham or Fabio Carvalho have been linked to Sunderland recently. But for now, those are all rumors.

Read More: