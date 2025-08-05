Sunderland have prioritised the signing of Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade, who is also of interest to clubs like Real Madrid and Tottenham.

It was French outlet Foot Mercato that reported the interest from the Black Cats, and they assured that the club have made the 25-year-old defender "their priority".

The mentioned outlet explains that Sunderland will have to compete with Bayer Leverkusen for the signature of the talented Sevilla player. However, they are not the only interested clubs.

Portal Fichajes reported that Real Madrid want to sign Bade, as the Spanish club's board believe they could sign the Frenchman for €25m.

On the other hand, El Chiringuito (h/t Spurs Web) cited Sunderland, Tottenham, and Bournemouth as the three Premier League clubs tracking the centre-back. The same outlet mentioned the player's price would be €30m (around £29.5m).

Sunderland prioritise £29.5m target amid Real Madrid and Tottenham interest

"This summer, Loic Bade is incredibly popular," wrote Sebastien Denis in a very brief article for Foot Mercato.

"Sunderland, who clearly have an ogre's appetite for the transfer market, have made him their priority," Denis added.

Loic Bade appeared a total of 32 times during the 2024-25 season in LaLiga with Sevilla, starting in 31 of those matches and appearing once in SofaScore's Team of the Week.

The Frenchman registered eight clean sheets and just two errors that led to an opponent's shot (none of those resulted in goals).

In total, during the past campaign he played 33 matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Bade already knows what it's like to play in England, having been with Nottingham Forest from September to December 2022 on loan, before returning to Stade Rennais.

Read More: