‘I Do See it’—Vinicius Junior Exit From Real Madrid Talked Up
Ramón Planes, sporting director of Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, says moving to the Saudi Pro League is a “real possibility” for Vinicius Junior should he fail to agree a contract extension with Real Madrid.
The Brazilian has looked far from his best during Xabi Alonso’s first season with Real Madrid, struggling to reach the level he showcased consistently under Carlo Ancelotti—one that made him one of the best players in the world. Now, with less than two years left on his contract and negotiations at a standstill, his Bernabéu future is up in the air.
The Saudi Pro League has emerged as Vinicius Jr.’s most likely destination if he were to leave Real Madrid and Planes admitted it’s something he can envision happening.
“The option that players the level of Vinicius can be here [Saudi Pro League], I see it as a real possibility, sincerely, yes,” Planes told Onda Cero. “I’m not entering economic details, but I do see it as a real possibility because there’s a project of trying to build a great league tournament.
“The tendency is changing [in the Saudi Pro League] the new tendency is trying to sign players that are still at a very good playing age, not only players at the end of their careers. So I repeat, it’s feasible to have players in their prime playing here in [Saudi] Arabia.”
Planes had made comments in the past regarding Vinicius Jr.’s potential move to Saudi Arabia, but there remains a general consensus that Real Madrid do want to keep the two-time Champions League winner despite things not being straightforward.
President Perez Keen for Vinicius Jr to Stay
In recent days, a report from MARCA Radio stated that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez does not want Vinicius Jr. to leave the club “under any circumstances.”
But for that to happen, there likely needs to be some kind of compromise when it comes to the winger’s proposed salary. To date, Real Madrid have been unwilling to meet the 25-year-old’s hefty demands, prompting him to halt negotiations. Nevertheless, Pérez is said to be confident that an agreement will be reached.
If a deal isn’t struck within the next six months, Real Madrid will have to consider selling Vinicius Jr. to ensure he doesn’t walk away from the club on a free transfer come the summer of 2027.
Vinicius Jr.’s relationship with Alonso is another big talking point of the saga. Things have been publicly tense between the pair after the former's angry response to being substituted and subsequent statements have done little to fan the flames. However, a recent embrace between the two suggests they are looking to make amends—whether or not that’s the case behind closed doors remains to be seen.