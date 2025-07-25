Sunderland Raise Bid to €22 Million for Leeds United Transfer Target

Sunderland are ready to improve their offer for Bologna's Jhon Lucumi, a Colombian center-back who is also a target for Leeds United.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, the Black Cats will offer €20 million + €2 million in bonuses, which will bring their proposal closer to the €25 million demanded by the Serie A side.

The same outlet states that Lucumi is also a target for Bournemouth, but doesn't specify if there has been any significant progress from the Cherries.

In May, TBR Football reported that Leeds United were another club interested in signing the 27-year-old defender, but they also cited Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Brighton, Brentford, and Crystal Palace.

Sunderland raise bid to €22 million for Leeds United target Jhon Lucumi

"Sunderland are awaiting news from Jhon Lucumi", journalist Marcello Giordano began writing for the cited outlet.

"Sunderland, led by former Roma transfer manager (Florent) Ghisolfi, are ready to raise their bid and come close to Bologna's €25 million asking price with an offer of €20 million plus €2 million in bonuses, assuming the Colombian defender accepts the move," he added.

A couple of weeks ago, Il Resto del Carlino reported that Lucumi had already rejected an offer from the Lads board.

The same outlet pointed out that the Colombian center-back's goal was to join a team playing in UEFA competitions, preferably in the Champions League.

"The interest was genuine and firm (...) he wants a team that can compete in cup competitions, possibly the Champions League," explained that report.

However, the most recent update from Quotidiano Sportivo suggests that Sunderland haven't lost hope of being able to secure the signing of the defender.

Additionally, it has also been said that in Italy Lucumi has gained a couple of admirers, including Juventus and Inter Milan, who, if we consider the Colombian's desire to play European competitions, would have a clear advantage.

