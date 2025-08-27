Sunderland Sends Improved Bid For Serie A Center-back After Jenson Seelt Loan Deal Picks Pace

Sunderland suffered a heartbreaking loss at the hands of League One side Huddersfield in the second round of the Carabao Cup. Marc Guiu's equalised in the 84th minute to send the game into penalties after Huddersfield took the lead in the 9th minute with Leo Castledine's stunning finish.

The two sides entered the sudden death round after slotting their first five penalties into the back of the net. The Black Cats were knocked out of the tournament as Milan Aleksić's failed to convert from the spot.

The loss has pushed the newly promoted Premier League side to strengthen their backline before things get worse. Sunderland were reportedly in talks with a Serie A club to send their young CB to Italy in a shocking move. But the club's latest proposal will certainly delight the fans.

Sunderland Puts a Better Offer on the Table for Coppa Italia Winner

Sunderland are aware of the situation at the defensive front. They have already spent over £140 million in transfer window but the defensive depth is still a major concern. The club is interested in signing the 27-year-old Bologna CB.

According to Keith Downie of the Sky Sports Network, the Black Cats have made an increased bid to the Serie A club for Jhon Lucumí. Sunderland has sent a £24 million offer and the player is open for a move.

Sunderland offered the center-back a £ 54,000-a-week (€3 million per year) contract earlier this month. Bologna is reluctant to part ways with the young CB who helped them clinch the Coppa Italia against AC Milan, their first major title in 51 years.

Last week, Lucumí's agent shared a statement to clear the air about the player's transfer situation after Bologna's CEO publicly said that they don't want to let the CB go until they find the right replacement.

The agent wrote that he is a little disappointed by club's behavior and the player was transparent about staying in Bologna for 2 to 3 years only. He added that Lucumí stayed last year but has been open to a move if the desired offer arrives.

Meanwhile, Sunderland is in talks with Serie A Club Hellas Verona FC regarding the loan of Jenson Seelt. The Black Cats are probably keen on acquiring Lucumí before sending Seelt away.

Sunderland made two major additions in the backline this month, signing Getafe defender Omar Alderete and Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele.

Read More