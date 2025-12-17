Sunderland In Transfer Talks With Bundesliga Club Over Defender

Sunderland AFC has begun talks with a Bundesliga club to close the permanent transfer of a defender.

We are just under two weeks away from the January transfer window opening, and it is expected that the Black Cats will be protagonists, as they were in the summer.

According to Sky Deutschland, Sunderland is already in negotiations with German side Wolfsburg for the possible permanent transfer of Jenson Seelt, who left on loan to the Bundesliga a few months ago.

"Wolfsburg haven’t agreed a purchase option or obligation with Sunderland as part of the loan move. As things stand, the Dutchman has to return to the Stadium of Light after this season," began explaining Sport Witness, citing Sky.

"The German club is looking to stop that from happening as they want to buy him. It’s claimed they have already carried out initial talks with Regis Le Bris’ side to sign Seelt on a permanent transfer," they added.

The same report indicates that the potential transfer fee Sunderland could receive in exchange for the transfer of Seelt, 22, has not been leaked.

"Seelt’s contract at Sunderland lasts until 2028. There’s no mention of what transfer fee would be offered, or the Premier League club’s stance on selling him."

According to Transfermarkt, Seelt's market value is estimated at 2 million euros (around 1.75 million British pounds).

This season, Seelt has registered eight matches in the Bundesliga and one in the DFB Pokal. He even played two Premier League matches and one EFL Cup match before going out on loan.

