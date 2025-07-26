Sunderland Transfer Target Could Leave Bournemouth as Saudi Club Inquires About €20M-Rated Star

Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah have shown interest in signing Bournemouth's Hamed Junior Traore, one of Sunderland's many transfer targets.

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, the Middle Eastern club have inquired about Traore's profile, who has a contract with the Cherries valid until June 2028.

Last month, Sunderland were linked to the 25-year-old playmaker by Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sunderland Echo), and at that time it was reported that Bournemouth would ask for £13.9m for their player.

However, specialized portal Transfermarkt values Traore at €20m.

Sunderland target Hamed Junior Traore could leave Bournemouth as Saudi Club circle

"Al-Qadsiah FC have inquired about the profile of Hamed Junior Traore from Bournemouth", wrote the mentioned journalist through his Twitter (X) account.

Journalist Jason Jones added in the Sunderland Echo that Traore has also attracted interest from clubs like Fiorentina, Parma, Sassuolo, and Marseille.

Therefore, we're talking about another player who could be a protagonist in the current transfer window, having multiple suitors.

In January 2023 Bournemouth paid approximately €22m to Sassuolo for Traore's transfer.

Since then, the Ivorian player has accumulated only 13 appearances with the Cherries, as he has spent more time on loan at clubs like Napoli and, more recently, Auxerre.

Last season, he played 26 matches with the Ligue 1 side, registering 10 goals, according to data collected by FotMob.

Traore isn't the only playmaker linked to Sunderland, as recently there were reports of the Black Cats' interest in Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss (21).

According to L'Equipe, the Lads board are pushing to reduce the Moroccan's release clause, set at around €26m.

The French outlet cites Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa as the other Premier League clubs interested in the player, but previously, L'Equipe had also linked West Ham United with the Moroccan talent.

