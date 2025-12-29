Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: James Back in Midfield for the Blues
Chelsea welcome Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday night as both teams play their final fixture of the calendar year.
Neither comes into the contest in good form.
Chelsea have picked up just one win from their last five league matches, most recently falling to a 2–1 defeat against an in-form Aston Villa. Bournemouth’s struggles have been even more pronounced, with the Cherries winless in the league since late October, when they beat Nottingham Forest 2–0.
Due to the quirks of this season’s fixture list, the two sides have already met in the Premier League earlier this month, playing out a dull 0–0 draw at the Vitality Stadium. It is a result neither will want to repeat, particularly Chelsea, who are desperate to steady the ship and reassert themselves in the race for a top-four finish after a worrying run of results has already tanked their title hopes.
With that in mind, here’s how the Blues could line up against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Was fortunate to avoid a red card in the defeat to Aston Villa after slipping outside the penalty area with the ball still in his hands, but otherwise produced several excellent saves. The Spaniard looks much improved compared to last season, even if the back four in front of him still leaves plenty to be desired.
RB: Malo Gusto—Chelsea tend to play with more balance and get better results when Gusto starts at right back and Reece James is used in midfield. Left out of the starting XI against Aston Villa, expect the Frenchman to return against Bournemouth.
CB: Wesley Fofana—The Frenchman has been inconsistent this season, but at his best he is Chelsea’s standout centre back and remains a clear upgrade on Benoît Badiashile regardless.
CB: Trevor Chalobah—After it looked as though his Chelsea career was coming to an end last season, Chalobah has worked his way back into favour and, largely due to Levi Colwill’s long-term absence and a lack of alternatives, is now one of the first names on the team sheet.
LB: Jorrel Hato—With Marc Cucurella forced off against Aston Villa due to a hamstring issue, the door could open for Jorrel Hato to come straight back into the side. It would be an unexpected start, but injuries may leave Enzo Maresca with little choice.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—Chelsea’s best player this season by some distance, the Ecuadorian will be crucial in snuffing out Bournemouth’s quick counter-attacks before they gather momentum.
DM: Reece James––As mentioned with Malo Gusto, Chelsea look far more balanced with the Frenchman at right back and James operating in midfield. With that setup, the Blues remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season.
RW: Cole Palmer––Now back from injury and still Chelsea’s main creative force, Palmer is an automatic starter. But, with Enzo Fernández thriving centrally, the England international could shift back out to the right, where he operates as an inverted winger and can cause damage cutting inside.
AM: Enzo Fernández—The Argentine is best when deployed just ahead of Caicedo rather than sitting deep, using his vision and movement to unlock defences. Fernández has already netted four goals this season and poses a constant threat in the final third.
LW: Pedro Neto—Not naturally left-footed, but his blistering pace makes him a constant threat cutting in from the left. Expect him to trouble Bournemouth’s veteran captain Adam Smith all game.
ST: João Pedro—Consecutive goals against Newcastle United and Aston Villa show the Brazilian is finding the finishing touch to his excellent link-up play. A guaranteed starter.