The €34M Release Clause and Victor Muñoz’s Wishes: The Factors That Will Define His Arrival at Sunderland

One of the great objectives of Sunderland continues with great uncertainty about what will become of his future. Knowing that he is one of the young promises of Spanish football, he has several clubs interested in his potential.

A youth academy product of Real Madrid, but who ended up leaving in search of important minutes and continuing to grow at a sporting level, has now become one of the great sensations of the season in LaLiga.

The Sunderland Echo newspaper reveals that CA Osasuna director Braulio Vázquez stated that the footballer's future does not depend on the club: "It will depend on the player's own will."

Victor Muñoz Could Contemplate the Offer From Sunderland to Arrive in the Premier League

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Sunderland was in conversations with Victor Muñoz seeking to know his current state for a possible signing, where Black Cats offered €21M, and it was rejected, but now, with the player's will being the definitive decision, Regis Le Bris's side may launch themselves once again into the charge for the Spaniard.

Currently, Muñoz has a clause of €34M, which Osasuna would be willing to accept, but a lower figure than this, they would not accept, knowing that 50% of a possible sale of the player would go to Real Madrid, and they do not want to lose the opportunity to take a good amount for this footballer.

Sunderland knows he is a player with a unique offensive prospect and that obtaining him in their squad would give them an important plus for the project, since his level in the current season is fascinating, accumulating 27 matches in the season, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists with Osasuna, as indicated by Transfermarkt statistics.

The 23-year-old player is meant for great things, and Black Cats do not want to waste the opportunity to have this jewel in their squad, so it would be assured that they would go again on the charge to try for his signing for the next season.

