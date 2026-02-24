Real Madrid XI vs. Benfica: New Mbappé Worry Emerges—Injury News, Lineup Prediction

With a place in the round of 16 on the line, Real Madrid host Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs on Wednesday evening.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s men walked away with a 1–0 victory in the first leg thanks to a wondrous goal from Vinicius Junior, only to be overshadowed by the alleged racial abuse Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni hurled at the Brazilian. As UEFA investigate the incident, the perpetrator isprovisionally suspended and therefore will not make the trip to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid will hope to make a statement on the pitch after last week’s shameful night in Lisbon, especially given the team’s poor 2–1 defeat to Osasuna on Saturday. The 15-time European champions are in need of a major bounce back, and there’s nothing they love more than a Champions League night at the Bernabéu.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Bernabéu

Bernabéu 🏆 Competition: Champions League

Champions League 📊 Recent form: WWWWL

Team News

Kylian Mbappé is dealing with a recurring knee issue. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Dean Huijsen, Dani Ceballos

Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Dean Huijsen, Dani Ceballos 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Disaster struck for Real Madrid on the eve of the second leg when Kylian Mbappé could not complete his training due to a nagging knee injury. The France international is now a major doubt to even feature in the match, let alone start.

Arbeloa is also without long-term absentees Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão and Dani Ceballos. The England international was originally expected back at the beginning of March, but a setback has reportedly extended his stay on the sidelines until after the first international window of the year.

Rodrygo is suspended for the clash after he was sent packing for dissent in Real Madrid’s final league phase match. The Brazilian was handed a two-match ban for abusive language, ruling him out of the knockout phase playoffs—two games he would have missed anyway due to a hamstring injury.

Dean Huijsen is also expected to miss out due to a minor muscle injury. The good news for Arbeloa is that Raúl Asencio is back available after serving his one-match ban and can fill in alongside Antonio Rüdiger in defense.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Benfica (4-4-2)

Gonzalo García is in line to replace the injured Kylian Mbappé. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian kept a clean sheet in the first leg, a performance he’ll hope to replicate at the Bernabéu.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—If there was any question who the right flank belongs to at Real Madrid, Saturday’s defeat proved it—Alexander-Arnold has officially taken over for Dani Carvajal.

CB: Raúl Asencio—After missing the first leg, Asencio is back in the XI to fill in for the injured Huijsen. The Spaniard might be in for a hostile reception following his blunders at the weekend.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Rested against Osasuna, Rüdiger returns to the backline, where he gets the challenge of marking Vangelis Pavlidis.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—The fullback’s job on Wednesday just got much easier without Gianluca Prestianni on the pitch.

RM: Federico Valverde—As the days go by, Valverde is looking more and more like the midfielder who earned the number eight shirt. The Uruguayan’s link up play with Alexander-Arnold has been sensational.

CM: Arda Güler—Real Madrid need more from Güler in the absence of Bellingham. The 20-year-old’s playmaking is the key to unlocking José Mourinho’s disciplined defense.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Tchouaméni put in a masterful display at the Estádio da Luz, disrupting Benfica’s attacks before they truly had the opportunity to threaten Thibaut Courtois.

LM: Eduardo Camavinga—Set to make his 210th appearance in a white shirt at just 23 years old, Camavinga gets the nod for a sixth consecutive match to add additional security to Arbeloa’s midfield.

ST: Gonzalo García—The No. 9 is in line to make the biggest start of his Real Madrid career in the wake of Mbappé’s injury. Gonzalo is still searching for his first Champions League goal.

ST: Vinicius Junior—Headlined by his sensational goal in the first leg, Vinicius Jr comes into the fixture on a four-game scoring streak. The Brazilian has rediscovered his best form under Arbeloa.

