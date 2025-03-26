Three Players Sunderland AFC Could Sign This Summer Transfer Window Ahead of Potential Premier League Promotion
Sunderland have enjoyed a very good campaign so far this season, with the club sitting in 4th position in the Championship with less than 8 games left to be played. With promotion to the Premier League a very real possibility, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman will most certainly be drawing up a list of targets to help the Black Cats' chances of survival should they achieve promotion to the top flight. Here are three players the club could target to help them survive in the Premier League.
Djordje Petrovic
The first position Sunderland need to address if they are promoted this summer is the goalkeeper position. Academy graduate Anthony Patterson has been a very solid performer since being introduced into the first team fold by Alex Neil in the 21/22 season.
However, this season mistakes have crept into the 'keeper's game which suggest that he may not be of the quality needed to help Sunderland stay in the top flight. One goalkeeper the club could look towards is Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic.
The Serbian is currently out on loan to Strasbourg, and Sunderland could look to sign the keeper this summer when he returns to Chelsea, who value him at around £25million according to BBC Sport. Speakman has opted for loan-to-buy deals in the past and one could be used here to sign the keeper on loan, with the move becoming permanent should the Black Cats survive the drop.
Chris Mepham
A deal for Sunderland to sign Mepham in the summer seems to be a no-brainer. The Welsh international has recently expressed via the Sunderland Echo that he is open to making his move to Sunderland permanent, noting the connection he has made with the fans and his teammates.
Mepham has been a top performer for Sunderland and looks to have all the attributes to be able to contribute in the Premier League. The defender's contract at Bournemouth is up in the summer, however The Cherries have the option of a one year extension, so whether a move for Mepham will be on a free transfer or will demand a fee is unclear.
Marcus Edwards
Another player Sunderland may look towards if they win promotion is Marcus Edwards. With the recurring injury issues of Ian Poveda, who has only manged 81 minutes across 6 matches for Regis Le Bris' side this season, the Black Cats only really have one player in the right wing position in Patrick Roberts.
Therefore, it seems likely that Sunderland will look to bring in another quality addition for the right hand side of their attack. Edwards is a player that was linked with a move to Sunderland by journalist Fabrizio Romano in the January transfer window, however promotion rivals Burnley managed to seal a loan move for the winger.
Recent reports have suggested that should Sunderland win promotion and Burnley stay in the championship, Sunderland will reignite their interest and make a move for the Englishman in the summer. Edwards would certainly give some much needed quality to Le Bris' attack given his Champions League experience, as well as providing competition for Patrick Roberts, whose infrequent goal scoring form has been noted by fans and pundits alike. Sporting reportedly value the winger at around £10million.