Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Plot Salah Sale; Arsenal Eye €150 Million Rashford Alternative
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool have shunted Mohamed Salah onto the transfer list and would be willing to accept a suitable offer for their once untouchable star. The Saudi Pro League has been billed as his most likely destination. (Source: Fichajes)
There is an alternative world where Salah moves to MLS. In that event, San Diego FC is described as the outright frontrunner in the battle to sign Liverpool’s ageing talisman. (Source: Tom Bogert)
Manchester City are lining up a “contract for life” for Phil Foden. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal have sensationally been linked with a move for Barcelona’s Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford. However, the intricacies of that proposed deal have forced the Gunners to consider an alternative in the form of Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, who is set to be the subject of a €150 million (£131.9 million, $174.3 million) bid. (Source: Fichajes)
Rashford isn’t the only Mancunian on Arsenal’s radar. The Gunners have also been tipped to make a shock loan offer for Man Utd’s out-of-favor midfielder Kobbie Mainoo this January. (Source: Mark Ogden)
Chelsea have “jumped to the front of the queue” in the race to sign Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız. (Source: Ranks FC)
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been credited with a desire to return to Serie A. Inter have been put forward as a viable destination while Emiliano Martínez could replace the Italian between the posts for Spurs. (Source: Calciomercato)
Barcelona are circling Man Utd’s 15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel. The Red Devils are intent on keeping the record-tumbling teenager. (Source: The Sun)
James Trafford isn’t the only Manchester City goalkeeper Pep Guardiola is willing to offload. Stefan Ortega is also on the transfer list. (Source: Fichajes)
The list of suitors for Federico Chiesa continues to grow—an unnamed trio, two from Serie A and one La Liga side—but the Italy international is still intent on staying at Liverpool. (Source: Nicolò Schira)
Arsenal’s interest in Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has cranked up a notch. Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Inter are also thought to be mulling over a move for the U.S.-born Japan international. (Source: Calciomercato)
Bournemouth’s glittering track record of cashing in on defensive recruits could continue with Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Bafodé Diakité. The European champions are thought to be willing to make the Frenchman Bournemouth’s record sale but the Cherries are reluctant to part ways with a player who only arrived in the summer. (Source: Fichajes)
La Liga
In the event that Real Madrid secure an eye-watering agreement for PSG’s Vitinha, Luis Enrique is eyeing up a €55 million ($63.9 million) offer for Barcelona’s Gavi, with €40 million upfront. (Source: El Nacional)
Robert Lewandowski is willing to slash his annual Barcelona salary in half, dropping from €20 million ($23.2 million) to €10 million in order to extend his stay in Catalonia. (Source: Fichajes)
Antonio Rüdiger is willing to turn down the lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia to stay at Real Madrid and reduce his €9 million ($10.5 million) annual salary to €7 million. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Real Madrid have given up hope of securing a deal for Manchester City’s Rodri and are instead pivoting towards the two lower profile targets of AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit and Crystal Palace controller Adam Wharton. (Source: El Nacional)
Long-term Real Madrid target Dayot Upamecano is in advanced discussions over a new deal at Bayern Munich. (Source: BBC Sport)
MLS
Inter Miami have rejected the opportunity to sign Neymar Jr. this January. The MLS giants are instead prioritizing a move to a striker to dovetail with Lionel Messi while Luis Suárez’s future remains uncertain. (Source: SPORT)
Timo Werner could potentially fill that void through the middle. The scarcely spotted RB Leipzig forward is already in talks with Inter Miami about a winter switch. (Source: Sky Germany)
Atlético Madrid’s all-time top scorer Antoine Griezmann had been repeatedly linked with a move to MLS but Brazilian outfit Flamengo have now emerged as the leading contenders for the Frenchman’s signature. (Source: Fichajes)