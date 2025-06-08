Victor Wembanyama Shows Off New Bald Look at Shaolin Temple Retreat
Victor Wembanyama may very well be a changed man after the NBA offseason. He certainly looks the part.
The San Antonio Spurs star has been enjoying a laid-back summer in which he's apparently been spending some time in China at a Shaolin Temple. During his retreat, Wembanyama shaved his head and seemingly spent a day in the life of a monk.
Photos of Wembanyama spending time with Chinese monks made the rounds on social media over the weekend, and they show a very different side of the All-Star center.
Wembanyama saw his 2024-25 NBA campaign get cut short due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder but is expected to make a full recovery by the start of next season. It looks like the Spurs superstar has been exploring his more diverse interests off the court in his free time, trying out a new lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the NBA and maybe picking up some morsels of wisdom along the way.