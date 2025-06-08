SI

Victor Wembanyama Shows Off New Bald Look at Shaolin Temple Retreat

The Spurs star has reportedly been spending time with monks in China this offseason.

Kristen Wong

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm during the first half at College Park Center.
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama watches the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm during the first half at College Park Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Victor Wembanyama may very well be a changed man after the NBA offseason. He certainly looks the part.

The San Antonio Spurs star has been enjoying a laid-back summer in which he's apparently been spending some time in China at a Shaolin Temple. During his retreat, Wembanyama shaved his head and seemingly spent a day in the life of a monk.

Photos of Wembanyama spending time with Chinese monks made the rounds on social media over the weekend, and they show a very different side of the All-Star center.

Wembanyama saw his 2024-25 NBA campaign get cut short due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder but is expected to make a full recovery by the start of next season. It looks like the Spurs superstar has been exploring his more diverse interests off the court in his free time, trying out a new lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the NBA and maybe picking up some morsels of wisdom along the way.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA