At the moment of a historic signing for Sunderland, they would choose the experience and talent of this footballer to be able to compete for promotion to the Premier League, showing that the decision taken was the best they could have made.

For Black Cats returning to the first division of England was like a dream, after so much effort and several years outside of it they knew they had to return and not return just to survive in it. But to compete.

For this, they generated a fascinating investment signing around 14 players for this 25/26 season, where one of them became the great leader of the team on and off the pitch.

Granit Xhaka Reveals Why He Chose Sunderland: 'People Laughed at Me'

After joining Sunderland for $22.7 million, he returned to the Premier League following a dream season at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The opportunity to sign for the Black Cats was unique, and Granit Xhaka stated that people laughed at him for joining the newly promoted side, as revealed by the Sunderland Echo.

"People were laughing at me, to be honest. Even my closest friends told me, 'Why are you going back?' They said: 'Yes, it's okay, you can go back to the Premier League, but why are you going back to Sunderland?' This question lingered for Xhaka and his moment, but he was clear about the ambition of a new challenge.

I said, 'Because I love the challenge,' And I had the feeling that I needed a new challenge. After two years in Germany, where we won, in the first year, almost everything: undefeated in the Bundesliga, we won the cup, and we lost the Europa League final, which was very painful. I just had the feeling with the owner [Kyril Louis-Dreyfus] when I spoke with them, with the club, with the coach, this is the right club for me. Granti Xah

It was not the only thing Xhaka highlighted regarding seeing a promising project led by Regis Le Bris. But he also saw in this new challenge a way to remember his childhood and growth. Besides wanting to contribute his quality of play and experience to the team.

Because the people are very humble. It is a small city, where I grew up; I see exactly myself, how I grew up. And I just wanted to return to the reality that I believed was the right direction for me, for my family, and I am happy that everything at this moment was as I was looking for. Granti Xhaka

The decision was unique, and now led by the Swiss, he has Sunderland among the top 10 of the Premier League with a promising project, and he, as the axis in midfield, has managed to stand out in all matches, being the leader that Sunderland needed.

