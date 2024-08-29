Sunderland out of Tom Cannon race ahead of nervous deadline day striker scramble
Barring a major deadline day change of heart, Sunderland are out of the race to sign Leicester striker Tom Cannon, Sunderland Nation understands.
Sunderland made the first offer for the in-demand former Everton man this week, but their bid of £5.5million was rejected by the Foxes, who are hoping to recoup at least the £7million they paid for him last summer.
Despite having the money from the Jack Clarke sale to spend, Sunderland have decided to walk away from the Cannon race, especially with other clubs able to go higher in both terms of wages and transfer fee. They do have other targets they are working on, though.
However, it will leave Sunderland facing a familiar transfer deadline day of trying to seal a striker deal, with moves for both Alexandre Mendy and Roko Simic also off the table.
Wilson Isidor has arrived from Zenit St Petersburg, so the Black Cats have been able to add a new centre forward to their ranks this summer, but they still want another.
That striker chase should headline what is sure to be a very busy deadline day. Midfielders Salis Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic are expected to join, with Pierre Ekwah joining St. Etienne on loan.
There are also expected to be loan exits for Zak Johnson, who is wanted by Bradford City, Timothee Pembele, who is wanted by La Havre, Jewison Bennette, Luis Hemir, and Joe Anderson. Meanwhile, Adil Aouchiche is also exploring his options.