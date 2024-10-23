Sunderland Player Ratings v Luton: Defender the star of the show again?
Sunderland picked up what might be their most impressive three points in the Championship so far after beating Luton 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.
Second half goals from Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle sealed the points in a brilliantly physical game.
The win sends Sunderland three points clear at the top of the Championship table after 11 games, with a home game against Oxford United to come at the weekend.
Who impressed on the night though and who didn’t? Here are our player ratings.
Sunderland Player Ratings v Luton (A)
Anthony Patterson: 8 – Stood up well to the Luton physicality and, even though he was lucky with the dropped catch late on, deserves special marks for his quite wonderful anti-sh**housing sh**housing.
Trai Hume: 5 – Unusually poor performance from the Northern Irishman but played his part.
Chris Mepham: 8 – Another colossal performance from the on-loan Bournemouth man.
Luke O’Nien: 7 – A very typically combative and consistent Luke O’Nien performance.
Dennis Cirkin: 6 – Not quite up to the standards he has set for himself this season, but good enough.
Alan Browne: 5 – Had a pretty horrendous first half and struggled to keep the ball, but his experience started showing as the game wore on.
Dan Neil: 6 – Sometimes a little shaky, but generally did okay in what was a very tough midfield battle.
Jobe Bellingham: 7 – Did better than most at protecting and keeping the ball.
Chris Rigg: 7 – Seemed to struggle early on but his influence grew and his goal was lovely.
Wilson Isidor: 6 – Didn’t get much of a kick (except from Luton defenders, who were kicking him on the blindside of the referee all night).
Romaine Mundle: 7 – What a finish. A goal of real quality that was a worthy matchwinner.
Substitutes
Patrick Roberts: 6 – Little opportunity to make an impact but dug in defensively.
Aaron Connolly: 6 – Could have easily had a goal if he was a little sharper, but his hold-up play was better than Isidor’s.
Leo Hjelde: 5 – Did what he needed to but no chance to do any more.