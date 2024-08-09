Sunderland predicted line-up vs Cardiff (A): Regis Le Bris already shown his hand?
Sunderland kick of the 2024/25 Championship season at Cardiff this weekend, with the game marking Regis Le Bris’ first competitive game in charge.
Preseason has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Black Cats, and the transfer window has been a slow one so far.
The good side of that is there is a lot of continuity in terms of personnel. The bad news, obviously, is that Sunderland still don’t have a senior striker to call upon.
So, what team will we see Regis Le Bris pick for his first proper game in charge? Preseason has certainly given plenty of hints.
Predicted Sunderland line-up vs Cardiff (A)
GK: Anthony Patterson - One of a few Sunderland players who have been linked with moves away this summer, but he's still here and is the obvious number one.
RB: Trai Hume - If Timothee Pembele was hoping to put pressure on the Northern Irishman in preseason, it definitely didn't go to plan.
CB: Luke O'Nien - Whether or not Regis Le Bris fancies O'Nien long term is a matter of real debate among Sunderland fans, but with Dan Ballard and Jenson Seelt out, he's an obvious choice for this one.
CB: Aji Alese - Will be nice to see him get a run at centre back, injuries permitting, instead of just filling in at left back.
LB: Dennis Cirkin - The more Sunderland tried to cope without Cirkin last season, the more obvious it became just how important he is. Looks fit and firing this summer.
CM: Alan Browne - The only likely debutant for Sunderland, with the former Preston man slotting into the right side of the midfield three.
CM: Dan Neil - Sunderland's new captain and arguably best player. Has been playing deeper for regis Le Bris than he has previous managers.
CM: Jobe Bellingham - Regis Le Bris has openly talked about using Jobe in a left central midfield position and giving him time to develop a 'triangle' with Dennis Cirkin and Jack Clarke. Expect him in that role at leastt initially.
RW: Patrick Roberts - Was nowhere near his best last season by his own admission, but has looked much more like his old self this summer.
CF: Eliezer Mayenda - Not the man most of us would have liked to be starting the season up front for Sunderland, but it's clear that Regis Le Bris likes him. Big opportunity for the youngster.
LW: Jack Clarke - Most of us never expected to see Clarke play a Championship game for Sunderland again when last season drew to a close. He's still here, though, for now, and as important as ever.